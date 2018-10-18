Kylie Jenner’s Nurse Confirms She Only Gets Lip Fillers, Has Had No Other Work Done

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner gets lip fillers to plump up her pout, but there has long been speculation that the reality TV star alters her face with other injectables. While Jenner has been open about using fillers in her lips, she has denied using them anywhere else. According to People, Jenner’s nurse confirms that the star “doesn’t do anything else, just lip fillers.”

Pawnta Abrahimi, a nurse at Motykie Med Spa in Beverley Hills, told Refinery29 that she treats Jenner with injectables, but nothing else. Abrahimi was interviewed by Refinery29 after the reality star gave her a shout-out on her Instagram stories.

“Thanks @pawnta for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!” she posted.

Abrahimi uses Juvederm, a hyaluronic acid injectable, to fill up the makeup mogul’s lips. She says that she gave Jenner a “conservative” amount of filler recently after the star allegedly took some time off from injectables during her pregnancy.

“We went the natural route for her touch-up since she’s so naturally beautiful and a new mom. A lot of people get fillers because they’re getting older and losing the hyaluronic acid in their lips, but she’s so young that it has nothing to do with aging. For her, it’s just about adding a little pout to her lips,” the nurse said.

Jenner originally denied using fillers, claiming that she had been overlining her lips to make them appear larger. Then, in May 2015, she copped up to using fillers.

“I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do,” she said during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Since then, Jenner has been open about using fillers. In 2017, she revealed that she started using them after worrying that she was a bad kisser because of her naturally small lips. She says that she kissed a boy when she was 15 and he told her that he assumed she would be a bad kisser since she had small lips.

“I took that really hard,” Jenner said in an episode of her spinoff reality show Life of Kylie.

Recently, Jenner has been looking more natural. When one fan pointed out that the star was starting to look like her younger self again, Jenner responded that it was because she had laid off the fillers.

Shortly after, Jenner posted a selfie on Instagram showing her plumped up lips and thanking Abrahimi for the touch-up.

Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi earlier this year.