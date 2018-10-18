Kate Hudson Shares Heart-Melting Photo Of Her Baby Girl’s First Outing

Kate Hudson seems to be adjusting to her newest little family member just fine. The star shared a photo with her 9.1 million Instagram followers Thursday morning that seemed to capture the bliss she has been feeling since the birth of her baby girl. The black-and-white photo features Kate’s little girl, hidden from view, in a stroller while her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, pushes the contraption. Danny looks over his shoulder to look at the camera. Kate has a real eye for photography as the shot looks almost ethereal with morning sunlight coming through the trees.

Kate captioned the photo simply, “Strollin’,” followed by a sun emoji that perfectly sum up the day’s weather. Kate and Danny welcomed their baby girl October 2 after a well-documented and publicized pregnancy. The couple named the little girl Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Her first name, which is pronounced like “Ronnie”, was a tribute to her grandfather who passed away (his name was Ron). In an Instagram post, Kate explained the full emotion behind the name choice,

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (Pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

Kate has two other children from previous relationships. Rani, however, is Kate’s first daughter. There is no doubt that Kate was excited to welcome a sweet baby girl into her brood. Her Instagram feed has been filled with sweet pregnancy photos that captured her glow perfectly. At her baby shower, Kate looked like a goddess in a delicate flower crown and white dress.

Kate’s other children are 14-years-old and 7-years old. Ryder, Kate’s oldest son, shared the most adorable photos of him holding baby Rani. The brother makes funny faces at the little girl while he cradles her. His smile makes the whole photo set, though. His genuine grin expresses authentic sibling love and Kate Hudson fans are absolutely in love with the pair’s bond.

It’s clear that Kate Hudson’s home is feeling the love following the birth of Rani. Kate is sure to share even more photos as the little girl grows up. Her Instagram is a well-documented account of her life and the star is known to post real photos of her children, not just staged photoshoots. The refreshing approach to social media is just one of the reasons Kate’s fans adore the mother.