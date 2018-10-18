‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Tamra Judge Slams Shannon Beador For Using Her As A ‘Punching Bag’

Tamra Judge is putting her foot down with Shannon Beador.

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador came to blows during a cast trip to Jamaica during filming on the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Following a tense group dinner with their co-stars, Judge and Beador engaged in a war of words of their own after Beador was accused of being selfish in her relationships with the other women. In a sneak peek at the drama shared by Entertainment Tonight on October 18, Judge and Beador are seen reacting to a comment made by new cast members Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, who claimed Judge believed her friend only cared about herself.

Although Judge did agree with Kirschenheiter and Simpson’s sentiments, she didn’t want Beador to know of her thoughts about her and followed Beador to the bathroom in an attempt to mend things between them.

“You know what, Shannon? I think this is a good time to flip the switch, I really do,” she tells her friends in the preview clip. “I think that you gotta wake up tomorrow morning, you’re gonna see — you’re gonna start thinking about what is great today.”

“I do think what’s great!” Shannon fires back. “Do you know how many times I say how blessed I am. I pinch myself when I wake up in the morning, all these good things are happening to me. I don’t sit there with a negative attitude, but what I do wake up with is overwhelmed at all these great things that are going on now and how I’m gonna get them done.”

At that point, Kelly Dodd walks into the scene and wants to know what her co-stars are discussing.

“What are you talking about?” Kelly asks, to no answer.

Later on in the episode, Tamra Judge opened up about the ongoing negativity coming from her longtime co-star and friend.

“I love Shannon to death, but the constant negativity and the constant dwelling on things that really don’t matter is tiresome to me,” Tamra complained in a confessional. “I can’t take this anymore. I’m like your punching bag, and it’s not happening this time.”

Shannon Beador and her now-estranged husband David Beador called it quits on their marriage after 17 years and three children and ever since then, they’ve been dealing with a messy split, much of which has played out on the reality series.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.