Jenna Johnson Admits ‘Bachelor’ Star Joe Amabile Is ‘Weakest DWTS Celeb’

Dancing with the Stars pro-Jenna Johnson revealed in a new blog for Us Weekly that she realizes that partner Joe Amabile is “the weakest dancer” of the series, but she continues to look forward to his progress, particularly during the most exciting episode of the season, “Disney Week.”

Johnson, who reached pro-status during the series mini-athletes season, where she won a mirrorball alongside Olympic skater Adam Rippon, is looking forward to performing in her first “Disney Week” as a pro.

“I’m super excited for Disney week. This will be my first Disney week as a pro and I can’t wait. It’s literally the most magical week of the season and it’s gonna be fun. Our dance is going to be lighthearted, childish and super playful,” Johnson remarked.

The couple will be dancing to “Zero” from the film Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Although fans were shocked that the couple remained in the competition after a stunning elimination in week four where Tinashe and pro-Brandon Armstrong were sent packing, Johnson is hopeful the couple can turn it around and pull together a stellar performance.

“The judges’ critiques, I think they were accurate. We went up against a lot of strong trios. I wish that Joe could catch a break, and just for once, get praised. But we know it’s a competition. He knows that he’s one of the weakest dancers here so we’re up for critiques and we’re gonna take them into every week and do our best to get better and better,” she said in her blog for Us Weekly.

In an aside, Johnson also noted that it was great fun to dance alongside fiance Val Chmerkovskiy and pal Gleb Savchenko during her trios routine alongside Jordan Kimball.

She felt they added some necessary calm and security for both herself and Amable.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, according to Entertainment Tonight, have apparently locked down a month for their much-anticipated wedding.

The couple, who got engaged in June, has not set a final date just yet, but they have selected the month they plan to say “I do.” Chmerkovskiy remarked that life was “awesome” since becoming engaged to the love of his life. He likened the experience to the film Groundhog Day, where he gets to be with his most favorite person every day.

Dancing With the Stars Season 27 airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. EST. The dancers move forward in the competition with “Disney Week” followed by yet another elimination.