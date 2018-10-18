‘Big Brother’ Stars Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Enjoy Some PDA During Their Beach Day

It was the showmance of Big Brother Season 20 and now it seems to be all over Instagram. Runner-up Tyler Crispen and fourth-place finisher Angela Rummans have been inseparable since filming wrapped for the most recent season of Big Brother. While the two certainly enjoyed each other’s company on the show, they have certainly amped up their affection for each other following the finale. Tyler shared a photo yesterday with his 385,000 Instagram followers featuring him giving his girlfriend a smooch on the cheek. Angela smiles sweetly at the camera as she wraps her arms around the curly-haired lifeguard.

Angela wears a tiny red bikini and shows off her fierce body. The fourth-place finisher was a fitness model before her time on Big Brother so nobody is ever too surprised to see her incredible physique. Tyler wears a pair of floral printed swim shorts and holds a skateboard in one hand. His signature curly mane is wrapped into a bun while Angela’s hair cascades in effortless beach waves down her back.

In the caption, Tyler mentions that the pair is having a beach day and he affectionately refers to Angela as “beach babe.” The two are undoubtedly in sunny California, where Tyler has officially moved in with Angela (as previously reported by the Inquisitr).

The two have been enjoying their new relationship publically. Both Tyler and Angela love to post affectionate photos on their Instagram feeds and usually, these photos were taken by professional photographers who were no doubt eager to work with one of the most-liked couples in recent BB history.

The two aren’t just a beautiful couple — apparently, they’re philanthropic too. In a recent tweet, Angela confirmed that special BB memorabilia was up for auction with all the proceeds going to charity.

“…we will be selling some B.B. stuff from our boxes on eBay and donating all of the proceeds to charity. We would love to hear your ideas of which charities we should give to!! Let us know,” the bikini model wrote before finishing her tweet with heart emojis.

Tyler and Angela also have been spotted at post-show events. Most notably, they were in attendance for BB 19’s Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf’s gender reveal. Jessica, who is 13 weeks pregnant, popped a balloon to reveal pink colored confetti. Cody and Jessica are expected to welcome their baby girl sometime in April of 2019. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a lot of BB alumni showed up to the event in support.