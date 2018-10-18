‘One Piece’ Chapter 921 Spoilers: Jack Fights Shutenmaru, Kaido’s Devil Fruit Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 921 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will be featuring several exciting scenes, including the preparation of the Strawhat Pirates alliance to take down Emperor Kaido, the epic fight between Jack and Shutenmaru, and the big revelation about Kaido’s devil fruit power.

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 921 will start with the Strawhat Pirates alliance making preparations for their attack at Kaido’s territory on the night of the Fire Festival. The Fire Festival is celebrated every year by the people of Wano for Kaido, who is considered as the great king who protects the country. During the event, Shogun Orochi holds a parade going to Onigashima to pay homage. They also have a banquet where only the top officials and the Beast Pirates are invited.

In their hideout, Kinemon was shown drawing a fire, a two-winged island, and a converse crescent moon in a piece of paper. Those three represents the Fire Festival, Chinese Zodiac Bird, and their rebellion. Meanwhile, the members of the Strawhat Pirates are having different roles in their preparation. Franky drew the diagram of Kaido’s estate. Robin is disguised as Geisha to get information from Orochi and make a strategy.

Kinemon is planning to use Brook’s devil fruit power to monitor the city’s food supplies. With her amazing weather techniques, Kinemon urged Nami to imitate a female ninja. Meanwhile, Sanji used his cooking skills to gather people and find the men they are looking for. Carrot and Chopper left the hideout to talk to Inuarashi.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 921 Spoilers Tease Zoro's Fate; New Release Date Announcedhttps://t.co/brn08JIYdg — Business Times (@enbusinesstimes) October 8, 2018

After giving all the Strawhat Pirates Japanese clothes, Kinemon revealed his plan to go on a mission to find three strong allies, including Ashura Doji. One Piece Chapter 921 featured the appearance of Shutenmaru, the boss of the mountain bandits who stole the food Luffy brought to Okobore town. Jack came to their location with the hope of finding Luffy.

When he met Shutenmaru, Jack asked him to serve Emperor Kaido if he wants to live peacefully in Wano. Shutenmaru refused and answered by cutting Jack with his katana. Jack and Shutenmaru looked evenly matched when the fight started. However, as the battle continues, Jack proves to be more powerful.

One Piece Chapter 921 also revealed Kaido’s devil fruit power. While Jack and Shutenmaru are fighting, the sky turned gray. Law told Luffy to look in the sky where they witnessed a dragon ordering Jack to bring “those kids” to him. Law said that the dragon in the sky is Kaido who transformed using his devil fruit power.