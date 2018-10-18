‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, October 19: Hysterical Ridge Demands Pam Find Bill!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 19 reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be livid as he demands that Pam (Alley Mills) finds Bill (Don Diamont) immediately. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will try to make peace with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) by offering her a gift, but will Steffy take the bait after everything that Brooke has put her through this year?

Last week, Steffy caught Bill and Brooke kissing. After giving Brooke a chance to come clean and explain herself, which Brooke did not, Steffy ran straight to her father and told him what she had witnessed. A tense confrontation between husband and wife followed, with Brooke begging Ridge to give her another chance. As usual, Ridge blamed Bill for everything and hates him even more now.

Now Brooke wants to make a peace with Steffy, according to Highlight Hollywood. She knows that she witnessed the kiss and will try to explain what happened. She also knows that Steffy has no reason to trust anything she says because she slut-shamed Steffy most of this year. She was preaching about Steffy’s morals and values while she herself was sneaking behind her husband’s back to have secret meetings with Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke will also tell Steffy that she is worried about the magnitude of Ridge’s anger towards Bill. Ridge’s resentment towards the publishing tycoon has reached its tipping point and she is afraid that he will not be able to control his anger if he comes face to face with him.

It seems as if Brooke may have a valid point because Ridge becomes extremely irate and wants to find Bill immediately. He and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) had just been trash talking Bill and airing their grievances about Spencer. In the meantime, Bill and Brooke had enjoyed lunch at Il Giardino when she warned Bill to stay away. It seems as if Ridge has had enough of Bill’s interference in their lives and that he will want to know Bill’s whereabouts.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Pam is concerned when Ridge tells her to find Bill as soon as possible. It is possible that she sees that Ridge’s anger has reached the point of no return. CBS Soaps In Depth tease that Ridge may make good on his promise “something’s gonna happen if he doesn’t stay away from my wife!” Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.