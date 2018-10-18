NFL Trade Talk: Derek Carr To Replace Eli Manning With New York Giants – Virtually All Raiders Available

Another Carr may soon arrive in New York and be the replacement of Eli Manning.

The Oakland Raiders appear to have started a fire sale and it looks like virtually every single player is up for grabs to the right bidder. Khalil Mack is already making huge waves with the Chicago Bears. Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph are officially on the trading block. Now, there are rumors swirling around that quarterback Derek Carr isn’t safe either and he may actually end up replacing Eli Manning with the New York Giants.

Jon Gruden’s return to Oakland has been anything but successful as the team is 1-5 and the heat for trading away Khalil Mack has been brutal. As reported by Inquisitr, Karl Joseph and Amari Cooper are on the block with a number of teams already linked to the wide receiver.

Now, it appears as if the entire Oakland Raiders roster is not safe and is eligible to be traded away if the price is right. According to CBS Sports, the trading away of Mack along with Joseph and Cooper landing on the block should tell everyone something, but there is much more to it.

On Wednesday’s Pick Six Podcast, Jason La Canfora started dropping a lot of things that he put in place as happening in the future. He thinks that the Raiders are ready to give away Derrick Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, Donald Penn, Obi Melifonwu, and others are all disposable.

Along with that, he is more than certain that Derek Carr is going to the New York Giants and replacing Eli Manning.

Warren Little / Getty Images

The troubles in New York are obvious on the outside by their 1-5 record and being in last place in the NFC East. There are much deeper issues within the organization, though, and some feel as if Eli Manning’s time in the NFL is just about done, and that leaves a quarterback question with the G-Men.

La Canfora believes that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not only be dealt out of Oakland, but he believes that he’s going to be the man to replace Manning in New York.

“I think the big final play… sort of how you look at their teardown. There were these incremental moves, and it finally ended at the draft when they move up to get Josh Allen. The final one will be Derek Carr and I don’t think it will be close to the draft, I think it will be at the combine. And ultimately what’s the point of keeping Derek Carr? And if you have all this draft capital and you get a one plus something else for Derek Carr, which I think he can — I’ll call it right now, Derek Carr to the New York Giants. At the combine.”

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is looking for draft picks as the team is in a rebuilding mode and that’s all there is to it. Not a single player on the roster is safe from being traded away or released, and that includes quarterback Derek Carr. If it comes to that point, there is the possibility that the make-up of the NFL will change entirely, especially if Carr is the man who replaces Eli Manning with the New York Giants.