Demi Rose Parties With Chris Martinez In Tiny Cleavage-Revealing Catwoman Costume At Pikes Ibiza

Model Demi Rose took to Instagram to post another series of photos from her shoot at Pikes Ibiza where she was transformed into sexy superhero Catwoman. The photos show her partying and drinking with her DJ boyfriend Chris Martinez.

While Rose dons her tight, black leather Catwoman costume complete with matching mask and gloves, Martinez wears a patterned silk kimono paired with a black wide-brimmed hat and white sunglasses. He has one arm around his girlfriend, showing off several rings and bracelets, while smoking a cigar with the other. Rose has her nails painted a deep red while also smoking a cigar.

She captioned the photos, “Love potion,” followed by a series of emojis, including a potion bottle, a thermometer, a couple holding hands, and a heart. The model’s 7.6 million followers left various comments calling the photo “amazing” and expressing their love for her.

One wrote, “Love you always Demi rose,” and another said, “U guys r sooo cuuutee.” One other follower wrote that the couple was their “favorite.”

A couple of weeks ago, Rose posted a series of full-body snaps of the costume while getting ready in her bedroom. The photos revealed that the costume was essentially a tight, leather leotard with a short skirt that showed off her rounded backside. She completed the outfit with a pair of large black boots and a black purse.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old model has been focusing on her work after tragically losing her father earlier this month. Although she had rarely discussed her family and private life, she took to Instagram to share a Polaroid photo of her and her father, leaving a sweet caption that read, “R.I.P Dad You were the best father I could’ve ever wished for. The most caring, supportive, knowledgeable and loving man I’ve ever known. God bless you and thank you for everything. Hope to see you one day in heaven again. 03.10.18.”

Rose became famous after dating rapper Tyga in 2016. After they split, she was seen with DJ Chris Martinez, part of the house duo, The Martinez Brothers (TMB), in 2017 and they have been dating ever since. At the end of September, the model posted a photo on Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary together.