Supermodel Bella Hadid Posts Rare Bare-Faced Selfie And She Looks Gorgeous

Bella Hadid is one of the world’s biggest supermodels, so it’s obvious she looks good in a face of professionally applied makeup. But what about without the perfect shade of contour and fierce eyeliner? Well, the 22-year-old absolutely slayed in her latest Instagram post where she shared a bare-faced selfie with her 20.4 million followers Thursday morning. The model wore her hair loose and care-free as she tucked it into a hoodie. The sunlight illuminating Bella’s face perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping green eyes and her eyebrows were groomed to perfection. She wears a black hoodie and flashes an adorably fluffy white scrunchie on her wrist. Her fingers are decked out in various gold-toned bands accentuated by silver and green jewels.

If the model has any makeup on at all, it must be light. Her cheeks and lips are shimmery but that could be the result of a supermodel skin regimen. Her lack of eye makeup, though, is apparent as her green eyes peer at the camera.

The model used the Instagram geotag feature to say she was at John F. Kennedy International Airport. No doubt Bella is jet-setting to some faraway place. Just last month she was walking runway shows in New York, Milan, and Paris for Fashion Month. Hopping on a plane is nothing new for Bella.

Bella Hadid is hopping on a plane just days after celebrating her birthday. In attendance at her birthday was her boyfriend The Weeknd (whose legal name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye). The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship the last few years, but it seems they have finally reconciled any differences. Bella shared intimate pictures featuring her boyfriend this week, including one adorable shot of them pressing their foreheads together in a loving gesture.

It’s unclear if Bella is traveling alone or with her usual squad. It’s not uncommon for Bella to travel (and work) with her older sister Gigi Hadid. The two sisters are also very close with Kendall Jenner. In fact, they all boarded a private plane last month and they looked like they had a blast.

The supermodels are all very close. Even their families get along. It is currently rumored that Kendall is actually dating Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Bella and Gigi. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the two were caught kissing at Paris Fashion Week just weeks ago. If the rumors are true, it doesn’t seem that Bella and Gigi look at their friend any different as they continue to slay life (and Instagram) together.