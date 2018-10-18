Man Caught On Film Removing Ted Cruz Yard Signs Goes Viral

A man in Texas was caught on film pulling and tearing up Ted Cruz lawn signs, and the footage is spreading across the internet.

An unidentified man was walking around a Texas neighborhood, removing Cruz campaign signs from local resident’s front yard when property owner Alfredo Ramos confronted the man with a camera, according to Real Clear Politics

“I’m just gonna take them down,” the protestor said.

Ramos, who says that he owns the property where the man is about to pull up a sign, filmed the man in his Montrose neighborhood in Houston, Texas. As seen in the video, the protestor decided not to pull the lawn sign, in deference to the property owner, and headed across the street to pull up a different Cruz lawn sign instead.

“He’s a gun owner… I would watch, be careful,” the person filming warns.

The man pulling signs responded that he is a gun owner too.

“If you guys shoot me over that, that would be great. That would be really, like, an appropriate response. That would be an appropriate response,” he said.

The filmer then followed the man across the street to a coffee shop where his friends are hanging out. In an attempt to get the filmer to stop following him, the man turned around and shouted that he hates Ted Cruz in a comical, Gollum-like voice, curling his hands into claws. He then did it a second time for good measure.

The video was re-posted by Kyle Morris, a contributor to the Daily Caller.

“WATCH: A radical leftist rips Ted Cruz signs from the yards of Texas voters and destroys them while being videotaped,” the caption reads.

WATCH: A radical leftist rips Ted Cruz signs from the yards of Texas voters and destroys them while being videotaped. pic.twitter.com/BmGRjTENjd — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 18, 2018

Ted Cruz is facing a tough re-election battle in his home state, where challenger Beto O’Rourke has raised a record-breaking $38.1 million in three months. Incumbent Cruz says that he has raised $12 million by comparison.

The two faced off on Wednesday for a debate, where O’Rourke attacked Cruz for investing in Cambridge Analytica, the data firm that allegedly misused Facebook information from users to influence the election. Cruz didn’t actually invest in the firm, but his 2016 campaign reportedly did.

O’Rourke also attacked Cruz for voting to end the Dreamer program, which gives the children of immigrants an opportunity to gain citizenship in the U.S. During the debate, the challenger called Cruz “Lyin Ted,” borrowing the nickname President Trump gave Cruz during the 2016 campaign for president.

Texas law prohibits people from taking or destroying campaign signage, and the protestor could be hit with a year in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.