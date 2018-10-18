Pillsbury’s ‘Elf’ Themed Cookies Are An Early Christmas Gift

The cookies are perfect for fans of the 2003 movie.

It’s been a whole 15 years since Will Ferrell made his debut as Buddy the Elf in the 2003 Christmas movie Elf, and now Pillsbury is celebrating the milestone with festive cookies inspired by the lovable human raised as an elf. Per a report from People, with just two months left to go until the festive season, the baking company is launching a new line of sugar cookies inspired by the classic holiday movie.

Each sugar cookie in the packs, which contain 24 pre-cut cookies ready for the oven, features Buddy’s signature green pointed elf hat with a yellow stripe.

The packs are all ready to bake at home and can be bought from Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway stores.

But while there’s still a little while to go until the festive season is officially here, a number of sweet-toothed fans have already been expressing their excitement to get their hands on the yummy cookies based on Will Ferrell’s movie.

“Y’all I know it’s only October but…. PILLSBURY IS MAKING ELF SHAPED SUGAR COOKIES and it’s a dream come true O M G,” one fan tweeted of the latest festive addition to Pillsbury’s collection.

“Just found out that @Pillsbury is making ‘Elf’ Sugar Cookies, and it made my day,” another wrote on Twitter of the Elf-inspired cookies hitting shelves for Christmas.

There are now 5 main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, syrup, and #Elf sugar cookies. https://t.co/bxTpZkssJT — POPSUGAR Family (@POPSUGARMoms) October 16, 2018

But while there may be a new addition to the Elf family with the latest baked goods coming to stores just in time for the 2018 festive season, fans hoping to see more from Will as Buddy on the big screen will probably be left feeling pretty disappointed.

Per Movie Web, the Anchorman and Step Brothers actor has always denied that he’d be willing to reprise his role in the 2003 movie, shutting down the possibility of another film just last year during an interview with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

“I’ve got great news for you… No,” Will hit back when asked if he’d be willing to make an Elf 2 or a sequel to A Night at the Roxbury, adding on the talk show that he’d actually like both movies to be able to stand on their own without continuing on the stories with more installments.

He also told IGN during an interview a year earlier in 2016 that an Elf sequel won’t be happening, despite him previously being asked to reprise his lovable role.

“I don’t think either of us are ever on that side of ever wanting to rush into a sequel of things that we really care about,” Ferrell explained when asked about the chances of another movie.

Paul Hiffmeyer / Getty Images

“If you can figure that out and come up with a story that justifies having an extension of the first one, then great,” he continued, adding that he’s actually “been asked and begged and prodded to do a sequel to that movie” on more than one occasion.

When asked if he thought it would be possible to come up with a story for another installment of Elf, Will added, “I think it’s hard – it’s a classic fish out of water story and it’s its own thing.”

In 2013, he shared a similar sentiment, as Ferrell told USA Today that he would “absolutely not” reprise the character.

“I just think it would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back in the elf tights,” he said during the movie’s tenth anniversary.