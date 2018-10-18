The Duke of Sussex is wearing a ring on his right hand, and its significance may surprise you.

While passing by large crowds, Prince Harry was spotted by his adoring fans wearing a puzzling piece of jewelry — but it’s not his wedding ring that’s got people buzzing.

Harry, accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, is embarking on a 16-day tour of several Southern Hemisphere countries that are part of the Commonwealth nations. This marks the couple’s first travels there since their marriage, which brings with it a swarm of citizens coming to see the happy couple.

Some have noted a peculiar ring on Harry’s right hand, however, and it’s got people across the world buzzing, according to reports from ET Online. The black piece of jewelry isn’t anything significant from the Duke of Sussex’s life, however — it’s actually a piece of technology, called an Oura Ring, that tracks the prince’s sleeping habits and other activities.

“With Oura, you learn your optimal times to move, eat, and take a break to get that restorative sleep,” reads a description on the official Oura Ring website.

“Giving you actionable steps to improve your life opens a totally new universe of possibilities – be it for mental, cognitive or physical performance, or for beauty, health, and longevity.”

The ring tracks your sleep progress and transmits it to a downloadable app so that you can see for yourself how you’re doing. It also provides you with advice on how to better your sleeping habits so that you can be more productive during the daytime.

"Night is the mirror of the day: basically everything that happens in our bodies while we're awake is reflected in our sleep and recovery." – Hannu Kinnunen, Chief Scientist at Oura. #sleep #wearables https://t.co/KkB7v2ytZb — Oura (@ouraring) August 20, 2018

The price for the ring that Harry is wearing — his model is called the Heritage ring — is not inexpensive, but not incredibly pricey either, although for royalty like the Duke of Sussex, it’s probably not a huge hit in the pocketbook. The ring retails for anywhere between $299 to $399, depending on mods and specifications wanted by the user.

Harry has been seen wearing the ring every day so far on their 16-day tour of the nations of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. As a father-to-be, as the Inquisitr had previously reported on, Harry is probably taking the right steps now to prepare for some sleepless nights in the future.

The 34-year-old prince isn’t the only one who is sporting new “bling,” however — his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, was also seen wearing some accessories.

Notably, she was spotted wearing jewelry that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, also wore before she died in 1997. But Markle was also seen wearing some unusual pieces of flair — a necklace made of uncooked pasta noodles that was designed and gifted to the duchess by a young boy named Gavin Hazelwood she met on Wednesday, according to a report from People.