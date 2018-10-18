Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Shares Raunchy Photo Of Her On Instagram After Alleged Assault

David Eason posted an image of his wife in bed.

David Eason posted a raunchy photo of wife Jenelle Evans on Instagram on Thursday morning, October 18.

Just hours after reports hit the web, which suggested Eason recently assaulted the Teen Mom 2 cast member at their North Carolina home, he shared an image of Evans’ backside as she laid in bed.

“I’m just sitting here drooling, my wife looks over and says ‘did you hear me’?…. ummm what’d you say babe, I was preoccupied for a second!?” he wrote in the image’s caption.

In the photo, Evans was seen in a pair of extremely short shorts as she looked behind herself at Eason.

“The public objectification of your wife is tacky as all hell,” one person wrote.

Another said, “He’s back at it sharing unflattering photos.”

“Your kids gonna be so proud how distasteful,” added a third.

Another fan pointed out the recent reports of an assault.

“Was this before or after you assaulted her and had the cops called on you?” the person asked.

As fans may have heard, rumors hit the web last night, revealing that a 911 call had been made by a female, possibly Evans, from the home she shares with Eason. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Evans was allegedly assaulted by her husband and later received some sort of treatment at a local hospital.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married in September of last year and share one child, daughter Ensley. The couple also has two older children each, including Evans’ sons, Jace and Kaiser, and Eason’s son and daughter, Kaden and Maryssa.

Although Evans and Eason’s marriage and the moments leading up to it were featured on Teen Mom 2, as were highlights from several months after, Eason was fired from the series in February of this year after going on a rant against the LGBT community on Twitter and claiming the group lacks morality.

After Eason’s shocking comments, Evans responded to the backlash with a statement to TMZ.

“Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said.

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 will begin airing on MTV later this year or early next year.