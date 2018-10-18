Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Booty While Getting Zipped Into A Backless Jumpsuit

Kate flashed some serious skin on Instagram.

Kate Beckinsale gave fans a glimpse at her booty in a new photo posted to her Instagram account, as she got herself zipped into a skin-baring backless jumpsuit. Per the Daily Mail, the actress gave her followers a little more than they bargained for with the upload, as her outfit wasn’t quite fastened up all the way over her derriere.

The hilarious October 18 social media upload showed Kate laughing with her back to the camera, as makeup artist Molly R. Stern attempted to pull the zip – which may have been stuck or broken – over her behind.

Beckinsale, who appeared to be getting dressed up for an event in the picture she shared with her fans this week, captioned the snap by joking, “@mollyrstern was so excited to find somewhere to park her bike at last.”

Fans were also in on the joke as Kate squeezed into the slinky backless number, joking about her attempts to cover up in her skin-baring ensemble in the comments section of her latest Instagram upload.

One follower commented that they thought the actress had both a “gorgeous body and sense of humor,” while a second wrote on the social media site, “you are hilarious,” with two crying laughing emojis.

Another jokingly asked Kate in the comments section of the new photo, “How do I apply for this job?”

The latest proof that she most definitely has a healthy sense of humor came after the star joked about how she manages to stay so grounded in Hollywood on her Instagram page on October 16 by posting a screenshot of a text message exchange.

The texts from Beckinsale read, “Went to an event tonight. I have been there five min when Jude sent me a photo of a poo on the sofa. Just thought huh I wonder if Lady Gaga is receiving similar news from her mother. And concluded likely not.”

Beckinsale captioned the hilarious text message upload by writing, “How does one stay grounded and down to earth in Hollywood? Is a question I am frequently asked.”

The star was referring to her attending Elle’s Women In Hollywood gala. The Sun reported that Kate was in attendance at the awards alongside Jennifer Lopez and others, where Lady Gaga gave an inspiring speech.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The latest funny snaps shared by the star on her Instagram account came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Beckinsale was showing off her incredible body in a tight black PVC two-piece as she headed out for an event in Hollywood.

Kate slipped into the shiny crop top and pencil skirt, which perfectly showcased her seriously toned abs, for an event at the home of celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.