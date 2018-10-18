‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, ‘Queen Steffy,’ Is Pregnant!

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Steffy Forrester of Bold and the Beautiful, is pregnant! The star broke the news to her co-stars in a really adventurous way.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress had a scene where she was to model down the ramp in skimpy lingerie. Her character, Steffy, has a lingerie line called Intimates, and she frequently models the range. However, MacInnes Wood thought this was the best way to announce her pregnancy. As she strutted her stuff, she shocked her castmates with her announcement.

“I just wanna let you all know: your girl is pregnant! I am pregnant!”

MacInnes Wood is five and a half months pregnant with her first child. She recently married Elan Ruspoli in July, after getting engaged in 2017. Her co-stars had no idea and were surprised at the actress’s wonderful news. Courtney Hope, who plays Sally Spectra, said “I’m so surprised. I had no idea. And it’s super weird because I work with her all the time.”

Although she only just revealed the news to her co-stars, she told executive producer Brad Bell a month ago. He told ET that she told him in person and that he was “thrilled” for her. She said that there were no plans to let Steffy have another baby because the character had just had little Kelly a few months ago. In order to hide her growing belly, the star said that Steffy would probably be holding many things and be seated behind desks in the coming months.

“I’ll probably go to Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook… there is a lot of people here that I know are going to give me really good advice. “There are people that I can lean on.”

MacInnes Wood feels that she will receive support from her co-workers and specifically mentioned Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) and John McCook (Eric Forrester) as people that she could go to for advice. McCook has four children and Lang has three. Interestingly, these two are the only remaining cast members from the very start of Bold and the Beautiful.

The star is extremely excited about her first child and is looking forward to the next phase of her life.

“[I’m excited about] how much love I am going to give,” she gushed. “I feel like I am a happy, positive person, and it’s the most beautiful, yet scary new chapter because of the amount of love that I am going to give this child.”