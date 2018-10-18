Nikki Haley ‘Didn’t Know What U.N.’ Did Before Being Ambassador, Labeled Trump As ‘Unpredictable’ In Meetings

United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley reportedly spoke at a secret conservative gathering a few days before quitting her job, and it has been alleged she had no clue what the role entailed before accepting it.

According to the Daily Mail, Haley gave a speech before the Council for National Policy, where a group of some of the most powerful conservatives in the U.S. gathers, at a conference in Charlotte on October 4, only five days before announcing her resignation.

Harper’s reporter Max Blumenthal managed to infiltrate the super secretive conference and noted that Haley revealed she was initially offered the position of Secretary of State (the highest level cabinet position) by President Donald Trump in 2016, but that she declined the offer.

“I thought the job should go to someone who didn’t have the same learning curve,” said Haley, who at the time was still the governor of South Carolina.

Haley went on to say that when Trump, in turn, offered her the role as U.N. ambassador, she had no idea of what the organization even did.

“I told [Trump], ‘Honestly, I don’t even know what the U.N. does,” she told the audience, who laughed at her remarks.

President Donald Trump accepted the resignation of Nikki Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The U.S. ambassador also told the CNP crowd that she often portrayed President Trump as unpredictable during her meetings with foreign nations so that she would get the best deal out of her negotiations. Haley recalled that Trump was “kind of unpredictable” when she spoke at a meeting she held with her Chinese counterpart, in which they discussed North Korea after Kim Jong-un ordered the launch of a missile in September of 2017. They ended agreeing to hit North Korea with new and tougher sanctions.

Haley also said that when Trump was scheduled to speak before the United Nations General Assembly shortly after the sanctions were imposed, she begged him not to refer to Kim Jong-un as “Little Rocket Man,” which he had done before.

“I told the president, ‘This is the U.N.; it’s a little more formal of a setting than a campaign rally,'” Haley recalled, adding that she was surprised to see, only a few hours after the speech, the Ugandan President walk up to her and refer to the North Korean leader as “Rocket Man.”

“I have been able to lead the state that raised me and been able to serve the country I love so much. I have been such a lucky girl,” she concluded.

Haley resigned from her role as U.S. ambassador less than a week later, effective at the end of the year, in a move that shocked the public, members of the current administration, and the U.N. itself.