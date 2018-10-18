Britney Spears Will Reportedly Make $507,000 A Show With New Las Vegas Residency, Claims ‘Daily Mail’

Britney will reportedly make more than $1 million every two shows.

Britney Spears is allegedly set to make more than half a million dollars a night with a new Las Vegas residency deal. According to a new report by the Daily Mail, after ending her stint at Planet Hollywood last year, Britney has reportedly now signed on the dotted line for a new show in Sin City that will see her pocket a whopping $507,000 every time she hits the stage.

The site is claiming that Spears has officially ended her time at Planet Hollywood in favor of a new Las Vegas home, performing just down the famous strip at the nearby Park Theater.

Britney is expected to call the 5,200-seat venue home, which is located at the Monte Carlo resort, from next spring.

If the half a million dollar paycheck is accurate, the figure would make the mom of two the highest-paid performer by making $1 million every two shows. Las Vegas’s currently highest banking star is Celine Dion, whom the outlet claims makes $476,000 for each of her shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

As confirmed by People, Dion recently announced that her residency shows would be coming to a close in June 2019 after eight years of performing her timeless hits for fans in Vegas.

Britney and her team are yet to officially confirm the reports or the star’s huge payday, though she’s set to make a big announcement later today (October 18) via Ellen DeGeneres’s official YouTube page, which is expected to be the confirmation of her new show in the city.

As the Inquisitr shared, Britney briefly appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week to tease that she had a “huge announcement” in the works, which she would officially reveal to the world this week.

Many of Spears’ fans speculated that the announcement would be a new residency in the Nevada city, while a source alleged the news to Daily Mail.

Mike Windle / Getty Images

“This month is the 20th anniversary of her debut release and it feels like the best time to make this announcement,” said a source, claiming that Spears’ new show will change things up from her “Piece of Me” residency, which ran at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino for four years between 2013 and 2017.

“She loves performing in Vegas, being able to please her fans and juggle her family life with her boys. This deal has been many months in the making,” they continued.

“The money seems astronomical, but it is a fair price for a woman who has a proven track record of selling out shows here.”

There’s little doubt that Spears is used to being one of the city’s best-paid performers. TMZ alleged that Britney started off her “Piece of Me” shows making $310,000 per show for the first two years when she first headed to Vegas in 2013, though that impressive figure then reportedly got bumped up to $475,000 a show due to impressive ticket sales.