Kardashian Ex-Wants ‘Zero’ Association With Clan After Being ‘Screwed Over’ By Reality Show Star, Per ‘Us’

A Kardashian ex-wants “zero connection” with the first family of reality television seven years after they first said “I Do” to one of its most famous members.

Kris Humphries, a former professional basketball player, allegedly told a source, per Us Weekly, that “he actually had real, genuine feelings for Kim” but during their short-lived romance “he felt totally screwed over.”

During an episode of the series Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kim Kardashian revealed to her sister Kourtney that she felt horrible about ending her 72-day marriage.

“I met this guy and made him move here from Minnesota and it didn’t work out I feel sad, I feel bad for the guy,” she cried to Kourtney of her relationship with Humphries.

‘I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out” Kardashian later revealed to Us.

Humphries, who now is enjoying a quiet “single” life in Minnesota, according to Us, reportedly told a source that his union with the most infamous of the Kardashian family “is like a distant memory.”

It was just about seven years ago that Kardashian filed for divorce from Humphries on Halloween 2011.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The former NBA player, 33, “tries to stay as far out of the spotlight as possible” said a source close to Humphries to Us.

Their short-lived union began when after just six months of dating, Humphries popped the question on May 18, 2011, with a 20.5-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring he helped design and paid for himself.

“It was everything I ever dreamt of and more,” Kardashian West had said of the proposal to People. “I think when you know … you know.”

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at a private estate that reportedly cost $6 million.

Among the nearly 450 guests who were invited to the celebration were Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough, Demi Lovato, Serena Williams, and Larsa and Scottie Pippen.

Wearing a custom-designed strapless Vera Wang ball gown, Kardashian told People that she “felt like a princess.” She then added, “Glam aside, that wasn’t our main goal. It was really about our family and each other.”

The Daily Mail reported in 2017 that the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians stated she had panicked after turning 30 when she realized her friends were all getting and married and having children.

She explained. “I just thought, ‘Holy s**t, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together, I better get married.”

“I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation,” she explained.

Kim and Kris officially divorced in June 2013, just one week before the birth of her first child North with third husband Kanye West. She would later marry West in 2014. Kardashian’s first marriage was to Damon Thomas, which ended in 2004.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!.