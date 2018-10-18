See Lady Gaga’s $400,000 Engagement Ring From Christian Carino

Here's everything you need to know about Gaga's sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Lady Gaga’s stunning engagement ring from fiance Christian Carino is anything but understated. According to a new report from E! News, the stunning sparkler the A Star Is Born actress has been sporting on her ring finger recently is worth a whopping $300,0000 to $400,000 and includes both sapphire and diamond jewels.

The site spoke to President of WP Diamonds Andrew Brown, who claimed that the huge ring Gaga now has on her left ring finger “appears to be a 6-7 carat pink sapphire with a diamond halo totaling 3-4 carats.”

He added that the ring also looks to be a “high quality, no heat (treatment), pink sapphire” which comes with a very hefty price tag.

“It looks like it may be a Padparadscha sapphire, in which case this ring would easily retail between $300,000 and $400,000,” Brown added, as Padparadscha sapphires are some of the rarest in the world.

Page Six previously claimed that the jewelry features mixed metals, including a white gold setting and yellow gold band.

“The center gemstone in this gorgeously feminine ring appears to be either a pink diamond or pink sapphire,” Brilliant Earth’s VP of strategy and merchandising Kathryn Money told the site shortly before the singer and actress confirmed that the ring is, in fact, an engagement ring.

Money also told the site that if the center stone were a diamond and not a sapphire that the piece would cost upwards of $1 million.

Understandably, Lady Gaga has been proudly showing off the huge engagement ring from her now fiance on multiple occasions recently as she promotes her new movie with Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

But while the star has been rocking the ring for a little while now, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar, she only confirmed that it was to signify her engagement when she referred to Carino as “my fiance” while speaking at Elle’s 25th annual Women in Hollywood event earlier this week.

Prior to taking the plunge with her now fiance, Gaga was previously engaged to Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney.

The couple got engaged in February 2015 on Valentine’s Day when Taylor proposed to Lady Gaga with a huge heart-shaped diamond ring. They split a year later after five years together.

E! News spoke to Zaven Ghanimian, CEO of Simon G. Jewelry, at the time, who estimated that the jewelry was six carats and had a very similar price tag to the ring she received from her current fiance.

“I would estimate at least SI1 clarity or better, G color or better. For a stone of this size and quality, the price could be up to $400,000,” Ghanimian said at the time. “The setting looks to be a simple solitaire with pavé diamonds down the side.”