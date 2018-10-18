Fran Drescher ‘Excited’ To Drop ‘Nanny’ Reboot News With Cardi B

A reboot of the classic 1990s television series The Nanny starring Fran Drescher and Cardi B as mother and daughter has gone from being a hopeful rumor to some serious consideration, as the former star of the CBS series dropped some big news about the project.

Drescher spoke to ExtraTV and explained that after news broke she was interested in casting Cardi for the project, she is working diligently to make this dream team happen.

The series, which aired on CBS, just may be getting a green light from Cardi’s team!

“[I’m] talking to her representation,” Drescher stated. “It’s really getting me excited. It’s fresh and it could be super fun.”

Drescher was the star and creator of the original series, along with her then-husband Peter Marc Jacobson.

She revealed to Extra that she first got the idea for casting the “Bodak Yellow” singer after Cardi paid homage to the actress by stepping out during Milan’s Fashion Week in September wearing a head-to-toe cheetah ensemble.

The rapper attributed her look to Drescher on Instagram.

“She started it because she kind of paid homage to me, putting our pictures side by side when she was wearing animal print and it was me in animal [print] from The Nanny and that just went viral,” Drescher noted. “That got my creative juices going.”

“She’s got a funny voice, too,” Drescher said of the Bronx, New York native. Drescher, a Queens native, added. “What kind of a great mother/daughter would we be? Amazing, I think.”

Drescher previously stated to People Magazine that she is on board with a potential revival of the sitcom.

“I’m totally down with doing it,” she said. “I don’t know what is going on with some of these networks out there because they do not seem to be hip to the fact that there’s an obsession amongst millennials for the show and moi!”

She also said Cardi B would be “great” as her daughter.

Drescher said to People in June that she and Jacobsen had been in talks about reviving the beloved sitcom, which also starred Charles Shaughnessy.

“We’re talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it,” Drescher said in June. “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet.”

The Nanny premiered on CBS in 1993 and ran for six seasons. The show was the story of Fran Fine, a failed bridal shop worker turned makeup saleswoman from Flushing, Queens, who finds herself an unlikely nanny to stuffy British Broadway producer and millionaire Maxwell Sheffield’s three children.