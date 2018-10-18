Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Went House Hunting, Checked Out Demi Lovato’s Mansion Where She Overdosed

Lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted checking out houses in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and one of their potential choices was the mansion where Demi Lovato nearly died of an overdose back in July.

As reported by Hollywood Life, the newlyweds, who are ready to move in together, checked out a few homes, including Demi’s old Hollywood Hills home, which she decided to put on the market last month. Although many will see this move as strange, considering the house will forever be linked to the tragic incident, the couple were indeed seen exiting the property in a black SUV on October 17. It is also unsure that Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21, were aware that it was Demi’s old pad, as the duo seemed pretty happy during the viewing.

Despite the fact that Demi’s nearly-fatal overdose took place there, the two could make it their own and start their new life together there. And according to HL, Justin could actually strike a good deal on the house, as he is currently renting out an apartment in the valley for $100,000 a month, and Demi’s house is listed for the price of $10 million. The incredible 5,546-square-feet pad includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Apart from their house hunting plans, the singer and the model have been spotted packing on the PDA as they enjoy their adorable and very public dates. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple were seen sharing an intense make-out session at Joan’s On Third in L.A. on Tuesday. Their obvious happiness contradicts tabloid reports that Justin was feeling “conflicted and confused” ever since his ex Selena Gomez was hospitalized for anxiety and depression following a meltdown.

Sources even said Biebs was experiencing “complicated feelings,” with one even claiming that “[Justin] may or may not have made a mistake with his recent marriage [to Hailey Baldwin] but he was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena,” according to the Inquisitr.

And he is not the only one. Selena’s longtime friend and Barney & Friends co-star Demi was reportedly also distressed upon learning about the singer’s hospitalization and reached out to her and her team as soon as she found out about the news.

“Demi and Selena love each other and always will love each other. They started out together,” Demi’s mother Dianna De La Garza said, according to E! Online. Demi herself has been in therapy ever since her shocking overdose a few months ago, as she has struggled with substance abuse since her teenage years.