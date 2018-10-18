Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals What Her 3-Year-Old Son Is Refusing To Do With His Sibling

Carrie's opening up about her second pregnancy and the one thing her son's told her he won't do, which involves "poopy diapers".

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher may be gearing up for the birth of their second child, but it turns out their firstborn already has some pretty set in stone ideas about what he will and won’t do once his sibling arrives. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this week, Underwood admitted that her 3-year-old son Isaiah has made it clear that there’s one thing he won’t be taking care of – and it involves “poopy diapers”.

Admitting that although he’s pretty excited to get a sibling to the new baby, he told her that he definitely “won’t change any poopy diapers” when his little brother or sister arrives.

But it sounds like the “Cry Pretty” singer has plans to try to get little Isaiah more involved, as she joked, “I understand, maybe I can change his mind.”

Speaking at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on October 17, Carrie also opened up about how different her second pregnancy has been to her first while she was expecting Isaiah three years ago.

“When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms,” the country superstar said of expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher. “I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason.”

But fortunately, following a scary illness that the Inquisitr shared left her unable to stand and hospitalized for three days while on a trip to Germany this past summer, Underwood told the site that her pregnancy has “been really good” this time.

Carrie also opened up to ET about how prepared she and Mike are for their impending arrival, confirming that they’ve already picked out a name for their little one but won’t be revealing it to the public just yet. The couple have also opted to keep the baby’s gender and her due date a secret for now.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

The star confessed that the family are soon planning to move from their home near Nashville, which is why she’s yet to buy everything they need for their second child.

“I haven’t bought anything yet, we still have some of the stuff, cribs and stuff from my son, but we’ll figure it out,” Carrie explained.

“We’re about to move so I’ll start buying stuff once we’re there. It’d be pointless to buy it and then move it,” she then added.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood proudly showed off her growing bump in two mini-dresses at the CMT event, which honored women in country music.

Carrie sported a sparkly blue dress that was covered in sequins to walk the red carpet, before then opting for another sparkly black number with gold embellishments as she accepted her award as one of CMT’s Artists of the Year for 2018 and performed during the show.