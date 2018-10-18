Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Name School Girls’ Pet Snail While Crowds Line Streets To See Royal Couple

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stole children hearts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted children hearts when they named a snail at Albert Park Primary in Melbourne on Thursday. The pair arrived at the inner city school and were shown the school’s sustainability garden by the school captains. According to Herald Sun, Finn, the school’s waste warrior, gave them a pep talk about mulching before they were shown the school’s pet snail.

Two school girls, Chloe and Daisy, were excited to show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex their new find and wanted to know if they would name their snail. Duchess Meghan opted to give Prince Harry the honor and gave her husband the mammoth task of naming the critter by saying, “I think I’ll leave it to Harry.” The prince didn’t think twice and said, “I think Speedy,” and charmed the girls instantly.

The couple also spoke to four six-year-olds: Gracie, Meredith, Phoebe, and Tilly. The girls told them about their plastic-free lunches. Gracie said that she was “really excited” about meeting the Duke and Duchess, while Meredith admitted to being a little nervous about meeting royalty.

Noah, a 12-year-old, was struck by Harry and Meghan’s calm demeanor and said that they were “so nice,” while Milo (15) said “I think I’ll definitely be telling my grandkids about this.”

“They were really calm, they weren’t rushed at all … they really listened to us.”

After meeting a few students at Albert Park Primary School, Harry and Meghan made their way down to South Melbourne beach – via tram, of course.

Prince Harry also asked them, while beach combing, about their school syllabus. He wanted to know if climate change formed part of their curriculum, if they often collected rubbish, and what the most common item found on the beach was. Melissand (14), a learner at the school, spoke of her experience with the royal couple.

“It was a bit unreal.” “It feels really good to know they are interested in plastics and what we are finding on the beach as well as different ways we can reduce straws because that’s a major issue on these beaches. “He recommended that maybe we don’t need as many straws but if we do need them we should look maybe into metal or bamboo.”

From tearful greetings to sweet gifts, here are all the best moments from today's Royal Tour of Melbourne.

Albert Park Primary School in an environmentally aware school with various projects pertaining to eco-sustainability. The school won the 2018 Sustainable School Award, as well as the 2018 Biodiversity School of the Year Award.

The couple collected posies, gifts including a toy tiara for Meghan and a teddy bear for their unborn child from the crowds that lined the streets and beach in Melbourne. Five months after tying the knot, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced this week that they are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.