Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Tease ‘Long List’ Of Baby Names

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been given a list of names to choose from.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already playing the baby name game. Just five months after their royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are expecting their first child this spring. And with that comes the massive responsibility of picking out the perfect royal baby name for the child that will be seventh in line for the British throne.

Prince Harry, 34, publicly confirmed his 37-year-old wife’s pregnancy on the first day of the couple’s two-week Royal Tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, where they have met countless adoring fans who are going gaga over their baby news.

While in Melbourne, Australia, the royal couple rode a local tram as it took young students to school. According to Entertainment Tonight, a 12-year-old named Charlie Wolf asked the Duchess if she had picked out a baby name yet, to which she reportedly replied she had a “long list” to choose from.

“We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone. We’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Ella Burns, a 12-year-old student from Albert Park primary school, added that Duchess Meghan “said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry seemed to favor one particular name should the couple be blessed with a baby girl. As the couple met well-wishers in Australia, they met mom Jessica Bonaddidio and her five-and-a-half-month-old daughter Harriet.

The 28-year-old mom told Hello about her encounter with the prince, saying, “As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry he said, ‘That’s a great name.'” Prince Harry was likely alluding to the similarity to his own name, but it’s still an adorable idea for his future daddy’s girl.

But oddsmaker Paddy Power already has Diana, in as the leading option for a baby girl name, in honor of Prince Harry’s late mother, E! News reports.

Express notes that Ladbrokes has given long-standing royal name Victoria top odds, an homage to Queen Victoria. Albert, the name of Queen Victoria’s beloved husband, is also high on the list.

Betfair bookmakers told Express, “At this stage Diana, Arthur and Alice, which was favorite at different stages for Kate and William’s babies, are the 12/1 front-runners.”

It is unknown whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex know their baby’s gender, but Kensington Palace confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Meghan Markle has passed the 12-week mark in her pregnancy and is in “good health.”

Royal watchers can expect plenty more speculation about the future royal’s baby name in the coming months.