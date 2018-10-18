‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Flaunts Her Bikini Body At 50

Camille showed off some skin at the beach in Hawaii just days before her wedding.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer showed off her amazing body in a bikini while soaking up the sun in Hawaii ahead of her wedding with lawyer David C. Meyer. Per Daily Mail, the 50-year-old reality star proudly showed off her toned body in her two-piece bikini with a post to her Instagram page on October 17 as she prepares to tie the knot.

Camille – who was married to actor Kelsey Grammer for 14 years between the years of 1997 and 2011 and also shares two children with the star – posted several glimpses at her bikini body on the social media site, showing off some serious skin from various angles as she soaked up the sun at the beach.

“Morning training Hawaiian style,” the reality star told her 493,000 followers, proving that she’s most definitely dedicated to staying fit and keeping her bikini body in shape as she’d just completed a 2.8-mile paddle and swim ahead of her impending nuptials, which are set to take place this weekend.

Proving that she’s now happy and healthy following her health scare last year, Camille’s latest photos showed her proudly rocking her electric blue bikini while flaunting her toned middle.

The three snaps displayed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posing on the beach by the ocean as she let her long blonde hair down whilst shielding her eyes from the sun in oversized sunglasses.

Grammer shared a couple of photos showing her standing on the sand with her hand on her hip before snapping a high-angled selfie as she stared into the camera from behind her shades.

Speaking to Los Angeles Confidential magazine back in February, Grammer opened up about how she stays so fit, revealing that a big secret in keeping her body in such great shape is that she’s an avid fan of hiking.

“I’m an active person. I like to hike. There are a lot of great hiking areas in the Santa Monica mountains,” she said.

Camille then added that she likes to paddleboard as a form of exercise, adding, “I believe being active is a wonderful way to live in the moment.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

In May, the star confirmed to Us Weekly that she and her fiancee David would be marrying in Hawaii as she described the tropical location as being a “very special” place for her.

“I’m planning it for the Big Island because I have a house there and my Ohana there, my Hawaiian family. So it’s a very special island for me,” Camille said at the time of her wedding. “I want it very authentic. A Hawaiian theme for the wedding.”