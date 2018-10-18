New Nicholas Cage Movie, ‘Mandy’ Obtained Exclusively By Shudder

Nicolas Cage is back with a vengeance.

Shudder has been hard at work making a name for itself. After airing Joe Bob Briggs’ The Last Drive-In, it announced that it was developing a new series based on the anthology horror film, Creepshow. Since that time, Shudder has announced the release of a slew of exclusive and original movies, continuing with the acquirement of Mandy, according to a report from Deadline.

Mandy stars Nicholas Cage and tells the story of a peaceful man living in the woods whose life is ruined by a cult. Cage’s character takes bloody revenge on the cult and the movie spirals into a nightmarish and surreal tale that garnered serious buzz at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018. Despite its limited release, Mandy already has something of a cult following.

Shudder is a horror movie streaming platform owned by AMC and is currently $4.99 per month after free trials for new subscribers. Apart from standalone apps, Shudder is also hosted on Amazon Prime.

Since first rising to prominence in the 1984 film Valley Girl, Nicholas Cage has been in a number of high-profile films met with critical praise and awards, including Raising Arizona. The 54-year-old actor also won an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, for his acting in the film Leaving Las Vegas. He’s also appeared in blockbusters such as Con-Air. The acquirement of Mandy for Shudder could be a potential home run for the young platform.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Moreover, the movie Mandy itself may serve as a revival for Nicholas Cage’s career, which has suffered in recent years with a number of direct-t0-video releases that include titles such as Left Behind, along with critical duds like the remake of The Wicker Man.

Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times called gave Mandy high praise.

Cosmatos’ metal-to-the-max revenge thriller is more than just the sum of its deranged set pieces, choice as they are: Its slow-drip blend of hardcore pulp and demonic fantasy has a patience and all-consuming conviction that simply cannot be faked.”

While Mandy has been described as over-the-top, much praise has been given to Cage’s dedication to his role in the film and the character’s intensity. As of yet, Shudder has not given a specific release date for when viewers will be able to stream Mandy.

Currently, the movie is being reviewed well with a critical consensus of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score somewhat less appreciative, but still solid at 70 percent.