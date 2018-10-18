Khloe Kardashian To Attend Tristan Thompson’s NBA Games Outside Of Cleveland As She Wants To ‘Keep Tabs’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly planning on attending some of Tristan Thompson’s basketball matches outside of Cleveland as she wants to “keep tabs” on him.

According to Hollywood Life, the mother-of-one has decided to postpone her move from her Calabasas home in Los Angeles to Cleveland, where her NBA boyfriend plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but she is considering heading to some of his away games to make sure he is behaving instead of raving.

“Khloe is looking to ease her mind a little bit with the NBA season starting and actually is anticipating to join Tristan on some away games, especially when there is a couple in a row because she would like to keep tabs on Tristan,” a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told HL.

Although the 2018-19 pre-season has already started, and Tristan’s already headed to Canada for his game against the Toronto Raptors on October 17, there is a place Khloe is particularly worried about.

“Especially in markets like New York, she wants to be there so nothing happens and he isn’t out late night with any girls,” the source added.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play the Brooklyn Nets in New York City on December 3. This season, Tristan, 27, is also traveling to other big cities, including Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, and perhaps most worryingly, he will be returning to Washington, D.C. on November 14. For those who don’t remember, that was the location of his alleged cheating scandal, in which he was spotted getting involved with another woman just two days before the birth of his baby girl True.

Security camera footage showed him “making out with one woman, and motor boating another, in a hookah lounge” on April 12, according to HL, and he was again photographed leaving the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood with friends and two women on September 19. So, it is only natural that Khloe is keeping a close eye on him these days.

“She is leaving no room for fault this time around,” the insider said.

Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian’s best friend and a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has agreed that Khloe should keep tabs on Tristan’s schedule, telling HL “you kind of have to go wherever your man is, where your family is.” Larsa also gave Khloe some advice on what to expect this future NBA season, especially now that the Cavaliers lost one key player to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I recently told her that she’s going to have more stress now because her husband’s team is not going to be as good without LeBron [James] so to keep that in mind as the season goes on so she’s going to have to be a little bit more patient with him,” Larsa said.