Apple’s 2019 iPhones Could Be Very Similar To The XS and Xr

While most are still waiting for the 2018 edition of the iPhone Xr to be released, rumors are already heating up in regards to Apple’s 2019 line of iPhones, with the centerpiece being the long-awaited iPhone 12, according to reports from Trusted Reviews.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has moved on from the release of the iPhone XS and is already looking into the future in an effort to figure out what Apple has planned for their 2019 launch.

In a note from investors that was released by Mac Rumors, Kuo made the prediction that the iPhone range offered by Apple next year will be quite similar to what has been released in 2018, with “5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED phones joined by a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.”

If Apple fans were expecting a gamechanger in 2019, they are better off looking towards 2020, but next year’s batch of iPhones are going to be far from carbon copies, as some quite noticeable improvements will be made to the devices. The most significant appears to be the Apple A13 chip.

Rumors are also flying that the 2019 successor to the iPhone XS Max may come equipped with Apple Pencil support, a missing feature that has allowed the competitor Galaxy Note series to stand out.

It is expected for Apple to retain its current waterproofing standard of IP68. The company is not expected to include any additional layers of protection for their devices, most likely due to cost and their competition’s lack of effort in these fields.

Very few phones boast the improved IP69K level of protection, which WCCF Tech describes as being able to “protect devices from dust and water being sprayed directly in the form of a jet stream.” Most devices the sport this protection have a very rugged and bulky look, the complete antithesis to Apple’s sleek products.

Apple's 2019 iPhones said to sport larger batteries to support new cameras https://t.co/Y0DNntuGaX — CNBC (@CNBC) December 21, 2017

WCCF Tech also reports that one of the new iPhones will have a triple-lens camera installed, which leads to the obvious expectation of a highly improved optical zoom and even an improvement on the AR features.

Beyond these very early rumors, Apple fans are left playing the waiting game as they wait to see what new features the tech giant decides to roll out. If there is one thing that seems certain, it’s a September release date for all of the new releases, as the company has very rarely strayed from that month when it comes time to put out something new.