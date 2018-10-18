Kyle Richards Reunites With Jamie Lee Curtis At ‘Halloween’ Premiere

The co-stars of the 1978 horror film shared a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Kyle Richards has reunited with her childhood babysitter. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed with her Halloween co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, on the red carpet 40 years after they first met on the set of the classic John Carpenter horror flick.

Richards and Curtis both wore black as they posed together at the Los Angeles premiere of the Halloween sequel with knife-wielding killer Michael Myers looking on at them in the background. Richards captioned a photo of the two with, “Such a great night celebrating the @halloweenmovie premiere.” The star added that she can’t believe it has been 40 years since they made the original film.

Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode in the highly-anticipated new horror movie, and while Richards’ character Lindsey Wallace wasn’t resurrected for the sequel, the two women have fond memories of working together when the future RHOBH star was an eight-year-old child actress back in 1978.

During a recent press junket to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Halloween, Richards reminisced about her role as Curtis’ babysitting charge.

“Do you think a movie like Halloween ruined the babysitting business?” Richards joked, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Making the movie, I was never scared. But seeing myself in it, I was terrified.”

Curtis added that the new film will also include “a sequence that involves a babysitter and it’s just terrifying.”

While Kyle Richards wasn’t cast in the new Halloween, it’s not for lack of trying. The mom of four previously told Us Weekly she went all out to try to get a role in the 2018 reboot of the 1978 horror movie.

“I really wanted to be so badly,” Richards said of appearing the movie revival. “And I’ve never done this in my life … I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Richards, who had a long-running role on Little House on the Prairie in the 1970s, also revealed that the original Halloween is one of the top movies fans still ask her about.

Jamie Lee Curtis was 19 years old when she played Laurie Strode in the blockbuster horror movie alongside 8-year-old Richards who played Lindsey, the child Laurie babysat in the original film. Curtis’ character was killed in the 2002 movie Halloween: Resurrection, but the 2018 reboot will overlook the events in previous sequels to the horror franchise.

Halloween will be released in theaters Oct. 19. 2018.