Priyanka Chopra Reveals Baby Fever With Nick Jonas

A Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas baby may be on the horizon if the actress’ recent comments are to be believed, reports E Online.

The star of Quantico conducted an interview with the media company at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York. Chopra spoke mostly about her support for the non-profit organization but did offer an interesting tidbit when asked about her future family plans with her fiancee. In a funny coincidence, the event’s co-chair was none other than Kate Hudson, who was unable to attend due to giving birth herself, to a daughter named Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa.

That’s not the only friend of Chopra that has made big news with her pregnancy. Chopra also counts Duchess Meghan Markle as a close friend dating back to the Royals’ acting days. Markle made global news when she revealed that herself and Prince Harry would be expecting a child in the spring. When asked for her thoughts on Markle giving birth to the next Royal baby, Chopra laughed and said, “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God I need to catch up!'”

While it’s easy to get carried away with baby talk, Chopra and Jonas still have to get through their December wedding.

Chopra and Jonas made their engagement official back in August during a meeting of the couples’ families in India which became a massive engagement party. Before the couple publicly revealed their engagement, when Chopra was photographed with her friend Raveena Tandon while wearing what suspiciously looked like a flashy engagement ring, sending the rumor mills spinning.

Chopra has also appeared to receive a Royal approval from Markle in marrying Jonas, as a source told E Online that Meghan was “very excited” about the upcoming wedding.

Jonas proposed to Chopra during a vacation to London to celebrate the actress turning 36. During the trip, Jonas closed down the city’s Tiffany&Co. store in order to select the perfect ring.

E Online received an estimate on the ring’s worth from Andrew Brown, the President of WP Diamonds, who said, “Priyanka’s ring is a high-quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats. It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000.”

In the time since they got engaged, the couple has been doing some extensive traveling, with trips to Mexico, Mammoth Mountain in California, and Mumbai Fashion Week.