Scott Disick ‘Torn’ Between Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick is reportedly finding it very hard to manage his time between his girlfriend, Sofia Riche, and his ex and mother of his three children Kourtney Kardashian, 39. According to Hollywood Life, Scott’s been having a tough time pleasing both the Kardashian-Jenner clan and his own 20-year-old girlfriend, who his apparently “upset” that he spends so much time with his ex.

“He’s torn between them. Scott wants to have his cake and eat it too so he’s been bending over backwards to make Sofia happy, he’s desperate to hang on to her, he loves her. But he also loves his time with Kourtney and the Kardashians, they’re very much his family,” a source told HL.

Ever since Kourt broke up with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima in August, her and Scott, 35, have been spending more time together and with their three kids, eight-year-old Mason, six-year-old Penelope, and three-year-old Reign.

“He’s also trying to do the best for his kids, they love doing things with both him and Kourtney and he doesn’t want to take that away from them. He’s doing his best and trying to keep up this balancing act to keep everyone happy, it’s very stressful for him,” the source added.

However, it seems like Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia isn’t too pleased about the fact that Scott’s been spending so much time with Kourtney. The two have been Instagram official since October 2017 and are often spotted out together, and according to HL, Scott has had to double down on boyfriend duty now that he’s been hanging out with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars so much.

“Scott knows Sofia is upset about all the time he’s been spending with Kourtney, so he’s been spoiling her with gifts to try and keep the peace. If he really wanted to make her happy he’d stop spending so much time with Kourtney and her family,” a source close to the Kardashian family said.

The problem is that Scott is just like any other member of the family, as he’s been shooting with them since the show’s inaugural season in 2007. It has also been rumored that the whole of the Kardashian clan is rooting for him and Kourt to get back together, with momager Kris Jenner even believing the pair “will have a happy ending,” according to HL.

Kourtney and Scott flew with their three children to New York City on September 28, and they were also spotted together again with their daughter Penelope on October 15. An insider close to Sofia said the model supports him “being a great dad, she just wishes Kourtney wasn’t around him as often.”