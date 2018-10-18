Eden Hazard Following In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Path To Real Madrid Says Wes Brown

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is implementing the same tactics used by Cristiano Ronaldo when he plotted a move from the Premier League in England to Real Madrid. This observation by the former teammate of Ronaldo, Wes Brown, as reported by Express.

Hazard looked like he was close to a move to Madrid over the summer, speaking regularly during the World Cup about his willingness to take on new challenges in his career. Chelsea managed to hold on to their star player and have reaped the rewards as the Belgian player has started the season in the best form of his career.

Hazard currently leads the Premier League with seven goals and has added an additional three assists as Chelsea shares the top place in the premier league with the preseason favorites Manchester City and Liverpool.

His fine form in London hasn’t stopped the 27-year-old from continuing to speak about a potential move to Spain and to one day play for Real Madrid, while concurrently holding talks with Chelsea as they seek a new contract for the forward.

Opening up about the saga, Hazard said, “I don’t want to say ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract,’ and then, in the end, I don’t end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay.”

During Ronaldo’s final season with Manchester United, things played out very much the same way. While it looked like an almost guarantee he would fulfill his childhood dream of moving to Real Madrid, but he signed a new contract and stayed on for the 2008/09 season, after which he completed his move to Spain.

His teammate in Manchester that season, Wes Brown, said there were many parallels that can be made from the two situations.

“You know what, it’s the same situation as Cristiano Ronaldo when he was at United. Between the lads in the dressing room, [we’d ask him]: ‘Who’s your favorite club?’ And he’d say: ‘I’ve always wanted to play for Real Madrid’. [Hazard has] not lied. It’s not like he’s playing rubbish for your club. He’s doing the best that he can and it’s just a boyhood dream he’s always had – it was the same with Ronaldo. You ask any United player or fan if he disrespected the club, they’d say: ‘Completely not.’ It’s just one of his dreams.”

Brown also spoke of his admiration for Hazard and Chelsea’s fine start to the year under new manager Maurizio Sarri, saying,

“Chelsea have started brilliantly – Hazard has come off the back of the World Cup and continued [his great form]. It would be a shame for him if he did leave, whether it is January or the summer, because it’s a player who would be missed by the Premier League. But what an unbelievable player. He’s been the main focus of the team and his ability is fantastic to watch.”