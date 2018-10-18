ABC Developing Sequel-Series To NYPD Blue Featuring Son Of Andy Sipowicz

So far original-lead Dennis Franz seems highly unlikely to return, given the new show's premise.

Less than a year after the death of NYPD Blue co-creator Steven Bocho, ABC is now looking to move forward on a new project based off the aforementioned original series.

In the 1990’s NYPD Blue shocked audiences and created much furor among concerned viewers who felt the show crossed serious censorship boundaries. Two decades later it’s regarded as one of ABC’s biggest hits of the ’90s and paved the way for shows like The Sopranos and The Shield. ABC appears to be attempting to catch lightning in a bottle for a second time, as they’re officially developing a sequel.

According to Variety, the new series will revolve around Theo Sipowicz, the son of original series-lead, Andy Sipowicz. The premise for this sequel-series has fans buzzing with the announcement that it will feature Theo investigating the murder of his father.

The character of Andy Sipowicz was known for being a brutal, no-nonsense anti-hero. He constantly blurred the line of the law with his own prejudices and selfish needs, as depicted on the show, but still managed to remain largely likable and empathetic in the eyes of NYPD Blue fans. His character is often credited with giving rise to such other anti-heroes as Tony Soprano (The Sopranos) and Walter White (Breaking Bad).

With more than 260 episodes from 1993-2005, NYPD Blue was often nominated for Emmys and Golden Globe awards.

Perhaps appropriately, the developing series will be written and executive produced by the son of Steven Bochco, Jesse Bochco.

NYPD Blue joins a long list of television show revivals in recent years, including The X-Files and Roseanne. Roseanne was a commercial hit but became more trouble when the series was worth to ABC after its star Roseanne Barr let loose a racist tirade via Twitter, ultimately leading to the show’s cancellation. Recently ABC premiered The Connors, as a standalone series without its titular lead actress.

1999 Dennis Franz star in year 6 of the tv series “NYPD Blue.” Getty Images / Getty Images

As such, television show revivals are often hit and miss, both in terms of ratings and critical response. NYPD Blue‘s apparent forthcoming sequel is next in line to find out if its staying power can reach beyond its original place and time.

Thus far actor Dennis Franz has made no public comments on his personal feelings about ABC moving forward without him or killing off his iconic character, nor have any other original cast-members. Apart from Dennis Franz the original series also featured David Caruso, Jimmy Smits, James McDaniel, Gordon Clapp, Kim Delaney, and Sharon Lawrence.