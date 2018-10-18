Tyrese Gibson & Wife Samantha Finally Share Photos Of Newborn Daughter Soraya

On October 1, Tyrese Gibson and his wife of 20 months, social worker Samantha Lee Gibson, welcomed daughter Soraya Lee Gibson into the world. Since then, fans of the actor and singer have been waiting to see the precious newborn’s face.

The day of the baby’s birth, the star of the Fast and the Furious franchise posted a photo of the eight-pound, six-ounce little girl’s tiny footprints on Instagram, and called his wife a “real champion” after having gone through 30 hours of labor.

The following day, Gibson posted a pic to Instagram taken at the hospital in which he is sleeping on a couch next to his new daughter, who is in a Stryker bassinet. His 9.8 million followers wanting a glimpse of Soraya’s face were unhappy to learn that he couldn’t fully reveal “our angel” because his “wife ain’t havin it.”

In the next few days, he continued to tease his fans with photos of the back of the baby’s head and pics in which she is all swaddled up.

Finally, on Wednesday, October 17, the 39-year-old shared snaps of his beautiful baby girl’s gorgeous face.

However, Soraya seems to have slept through her entire first photo shoot as her eyes are closed in every single picture!

Taken by photographer Jessica Limon, the 12 images were combined into a video montage set to the Stevie Wonder song “As.” Soraya wears white and cream blankets and onesies in the images and has various headbands adorning her nearly bald head.

“Dear Loved ones,” Gibson said in the Instagram caption.

“We hesitated to post our angel, and after embracing her love and joy for the last 2 weeks we decided to share our answered prayer. We’re convinced that ‘God must have spent a little more time on her.'”

Gibson told People that his wife, a first-time mom, “embraced motherhood so beautifully and naturally.”

He also said that his 10-year-old daughter Shayla, from a previous relationship, is happy that she “got what she wanted” — a little sister to love.

“We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe,” Samantha told the magazine.

“To have the opportunity to… really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.'”

The Gibsons plan on raising their new bundle of joy in Georgia.

Tyrese will next be seen in 2020’s Fast & Furious 9.