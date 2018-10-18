Jordan Kimball Goes From 4,000 Matches On Tinder To Zero Dating Apps As He Searches For New Girlfriend

The mess that resulted from the cheating scandal between Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper has yet to be completely understood by Bachelor Nation fans. But one thing’s for certain: Jordan and Jenna are no longer together, and it’s likely to stay that way. In the meantime, Kimball has already expressed that he’s open to finding a new girlfriend in the future.

But while he may have used dating as a way to meet new girls in the past, Jordan’s said that he’s no longer doing so, according to Us Weekly.

“Just to take it back to The Bachelorette, I had over 4,000 matches on Tinder, so you know I’ve always had a way with women. [But now] I have no dating apps downloaded. I think I’m going to do this organically and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

Kimball’s claim about getting 4,000 matches was first announced when he was on The Bachelorette. Additionally, the Huffington Post detailed that Jordan “also says that every woman he swipes right on also swipes right on him ― hence the 100 percent swipe-to-match rate.”

The publication even reached out to Tinder to fact-check Jordan’s claims, but never heard back from the platform. In fact, some heavily questioned this statement, because a 100 percent swipe-to-match rate seemed unrealistic.

Regardless of whether the 4,000 matches are true or not, Jordan’s seemingly keeping himself busy. Meanwhile, Jenna Cooper has just made some wild claims about Kimball.

“After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically. He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life.”

These allegations came out of left field, as Jenna promised her fans “forensic evidence” that would prove her innocence in the cheating scandal. Cooper has since published her evidence on her Instagram, but it hasn’t swayed all of the Bachelor Nation fans.

For now, it appears that Jordan is trying to move on the best he can. Throughout the entire cheating scandal, the model and Bachelor in Paradise star was vocal about what was going on. Kimball appeared on podcasts and gave interviews, and kept his fans well-updated through his Instagram account.

Before Jenna accused Jordan of having an alter-ego personality when he wasn’t being filmed, Cooper also insinuated that Kimball was the one who fabricated the texts used as proof against her. The situation then escalated as Jordan received a threatening letter from Jenna’s lawyer, which he promptly published on social media.