Emily Ratajkowski Dons Unbuttoned Jacket With No Shirt As She Eats Pastries

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t shy about wearing edgy outfits, and this is no exception. In a photo posted to Instagram earlier this month, the actress-model is seen gobbling up a pastry at Domenico Dolce’s 60th birthday party in Milan. In the photo, Emily wore an unbuttoned leopard-print suit with deep-turquoise accents. The model also wore some matching pants and shoes in leopard-print. In the first photo, Emrata held a pastry in her mouth. And in the second photo, she can be seen licking her fingers after finishing the dessert.

The party for Domenico took place in late September, with the model showing up in the Dolce & Gabbana design. Although Emily has a husband, he wasn’t there at the party, and she appeared to leave alone, according to the Daily Mail.

Whatever the case, Ratajkowski made a huge statement with her outfit, as she flaunted her cleavage and let her belly button peek through. Emily wore her hair down in a middle part, and kept things simple with no jewelry. Her makeup was simple also, with some pink blush and dark eye makeup.

Since then, Emrata’s graced the headlines for her activism, as she was arrested at a protest against Brett Kavanaugh alongside Amy Schumer.

The famous model has worn many types of suits recently, although the most iconic was the Zara suit she wore to her wedding in February. It reportedly only cost less than $200, and was quite the statement piece for her surprise wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard. The ensemble was not white, but rather mustard yellow, and she wore a black hat with a simple veil on top, detailed Vogue.

When asked about her choice to choose a yellow suit instead of the traditional white dress, this is what Ratajkowski had to say, according to the Globe Gazette.

“I was not a Pinterest bride! I do so much glam, I do fittings once a week so for me it was just so nice to throw on a Zara suit that I loved, do my own hair and make-up. I always feel the most confident when I do it myself – and not have to have the fussiness of being a bride.”

Additionally, the model elaborated on why she didn’t want to have a traditional wedding either.