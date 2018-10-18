Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sweetly Sings To Daughter Tiana Gia On Her Half-Birthday

On the silver screen, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes on manly roles where he must save the day by climbing skyscrapers, battling mutant animals, and driving fast cars. But in reality, he’s a big softy — especially when it comes to his three daughters.

The buff wrestler showed off his more gentle side on Wednesday, October 17, while sweetly serenading his youngest child, Tiana Gia Johnson, on her half-birthday.

The precious baby girl was born six months ago, on April 17, to Johnson’s longtime love, Lauren Hashian. She is the couple’s second kid — big sister Jasmine Lia Johnson is 2 years old.

The 46-year-old action hero is also father to 17-year-old Simone Alexandra Johnson, whose mother is his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

In the selfie video the Jumanji star posted to Instagram, he is holding Tiana and singing “Happy Birthday” to her as if he was a professional vocalist.

“Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday,” the Rock says once he’s finished belting out the familiar tune.

The baby — who has beautiful, big brown eyes — is clearly not impressed with her daddy’s vocal ability and soon starts fussing.

“I just want breast milk,” is how he interprets the disapproving grimaces on Tiana’s face.

“Yeah, don’t we all,” he says at the end of the clip before flashing a big, toothy grin.

In the clip’s accompanying caption, Johnson calls Tiana “our lil’ disrupter.” He then explains that he’s part of a “family of non-traditionalists” and that is why he’s celebrating her 6-month birthday. For giggles, he also added the hashtag “#TeamBreastMilk.”

More than 5 million Instagram users have viewed the captivating video, and many of his 118 million followers commented on its cuteness.

This is not the first time Johnson’s fans have heard him croon “Happy Birthday” to a family member. On September 9, Hashian posted a video to Instagram of her boyfriend and oldest daughter adorably singing the tune to her.

But the last time he tried to sing just to Tiana, he put her right to sleep!

On October 3, the doting dad posted a photo of his “Little Duckling” knocked out in his giant arms. In the Instagram caption, he said that Tiana was “fast asleep” by the time he got to the second verse and that she then proceeded to make a big poop.

“Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation,” Johnson joked.

When not posting to social media about his funny family, Johnson is busy acting. He has three major movies scheduled to come out in 2019 — Fighting with My Family, the Fast & the Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Additionally, starting January 2, he will be hosting NBC’s new physical competition series The Titan Games, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.