Aubrey O’Day Dons Daring ‘Snake’ Bodysuit

Reality TV star and singer Aubrey O’Day thrilled her social media fans with her latest share.

The “White Hot Lies” singer took to Instagram and shared a sultry photo of herself wearing the Fashion Nova snakeskin Rattle Me Up, long-sleeved bodysuit with a zipper front open to reveal her curvy chest. O’day posed with one leg up, and one hand is holding back her pin straight blonde hair, which she’s been wearing wavy most recently, so this sleek ‘do is a change. She accessorized the look with large dangly earrings and an arm cuff. On her face, the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant wore a smokey eye; pale, shimmery lips; and highlighted cheeks.

Always one to work her angles, the perspective of the image accentuated the brand model’s tiny waist and flared hips, and it perfectly showed off the model’s voluptuous body. She compared herself to a snake charmer in her caption. O’Day’s 895,000 followers on the popular social media platform approved of the serpent-like look with over 8,500 responding with a “like” within hours of her post.

One follower responded, “Soooo gorgeous. That look is everything.” Another fan praised the actress’ style and her most recent appearance on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The fan wrote, “Girl I just love your style. And right now I’m watching marriage boot camp. It was cute how you and Pauly sometimes coordinated your outfits.”

Some fans even declared O’Day their Woman Crush Wednesday. Recently, the Inquisitr reported that O’Day shared an image of herself in the ocean in which her followers compared her to Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and business mogul Kim Kardashian.

In addition to representing brands like Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing on Instagram, the Dumblonde singer is also featured on Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-boyfriend, former Jersey Shore star Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. Plus, she’s newly reunited with Danity Kane bandmates Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard, and they’ve embarked on “The Universe Is Undefeated” tour for the latest rendition of their band, which initially formed during MTV’s Making The Band.

On the latest episode of her current reality show, O’Day revealed that she and DelVecchio tried and failed to have relations on a plane, and completing the deed is one of her biggest fantasies. However, since she and the DJ broke up in July 2017, it seems like the “DJT” singer hasn’t joined the mile high club — at least with her ex. Perhaps she’s found the time since then, but O’Day never indicated a serious relationship after her breakup with DelVecchio.