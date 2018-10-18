Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Flaunts Bikini Body As She Wishes It Was Still Summer

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd shared a bikini snap on her Instagram and captioned it, “Can we go back here please [sun emoji].” The swimsuit had a tropical leaf pattern, which complemented the real leafy plant in the background of the photos. She sat on her knees on an outdoor couch, as Romee accessorized with a chic, straw hat. In the first photo, she tugged at her bikini bottoms with her hands. And in the next photos, she threw her head back and smiled widely for the cameras.

Fans loved Romee’s latest post, as people complimented her for looking “cute and gorg,” “amazing,” and “So so pretty.” The newest picture is a huge departure from her other recent posts, which shows her hanging out on a boat as she navigated Amsterdam’s canals.

Strijd is originally from Holland, and was first discovered at a mall when she was shopping with her mom. Romee remembers how she turned the scout down, but later decided to enter modeling after she started taking note of working models and became “excited” about the industry and what it had to offer. Strijd also recounted how when she found out that she was being offered a contract with Victoria’s Secret, she “couldn’t believe it.”

Earlier this month, Romee was spotted in Paris wearing a Versace sweater, leather skirt, and knee-high boots. The outfit accentuated her long legs, and the model also shared some pictures on her Instagram.

Other cute outfits that Romee has sported lately includes a black jumpsuit with spaghetti straps. She wore it with some white sneakers, and let her hair down. And in another recent snap, Strijd shared a happy moment of herself hanging out at the train station as she headed back to her home country of Netherlands. Romee wore an orange plaid jacket with white and black accents, along with an all-black ensemble underneath.

In a recent interview with Grazia, the Angel shared how she prepares for big runway shows like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I like to stay healthy and physically and mentally balanced all year long. But of course, at the moment of a VS show or a big bikini shoot, I like to look my best by watching my food a little bit more carefully, choosing the healthy options and waiting to have my cheat meals after the show is finished.”

Romee also revealed that “I actually like full body workouts. Doing bodyweight exercises like lunges, squats, planks. I like strength building as well.”