Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Sexy Long Legs As She Enjoys A Night Out In Las Vegas

It looks like Olivia Culpo’s Instagram must be buzzing with millions of notifications today. The Sports Illustrated model posted on Instagram several times today, leaving her 3.3 million fans mesmerized with her beauty and sexiness.

Her latest Instagram post left her fans completely jaw-dropped as it amassed close to 30,000 likes within 20 minutes. In the new photograph, Culpo is seen wearing a stunning glittery, skintight black jumpsuit that accentuated her long legs and redefined her beautiful figure. She completed her look with a pair of black pointed-toe stiletto high heels, a few rings and dazzling diamond earrings.

The photograph was taken at the JBL Audio Platinum Party which Culpo hosted. The party was part of the JBL Fest, which is a one-of-a-kind celebration featuring live music. Culpo also posted a series of Instagram stories where she is seen having fun with her friends in Vegas. She also jokingly said the following in her Instagram story, which she filmed in her car on her way to the party,

“Good news is that I am heading to the JBL Audio Platinum Party that I am hosting, but the bad news is that I am wearing the most uncomfortable/ tightest thing I have ever worn, so I definitely can’t go to the bathroom today.”

As usual, fans and followers admired her gorgeous attire and showered her with compliments. One fan wrote that Culpo looked gorgeous in the outfit, whereas another one said that she would also like to wear a similar jumpsuit to Vegas.

Another fan wrote a comment about Olivia that she is “incredibly sexy, lovely, hot, gorgeous, stunning, & beautiful,” and one of the followers also said that it’s unbelievable how the model and upcoming actress manages to “look hot and sexy every single time.”

While most of her fans commented on Olivia’s outfit and how beautiful she looked in the picture, some also pointed out at the photo-bomber seen in her picture and felt quite distracted and annoyed by it.

Earlier today, Culpo stunned her fans by posting a picture in which she flaunted a dusky pink knit bikini with crochet detailing, which gave a good view of her long thighs. The picture received more than 98,000 likes, per an earlier report by the Inquisitr.

Then she posted a GIF of herself to promote a breast cancer awareness campaign, which also received a considerable number of likes and comments from her followers who praised Culpo for not only being beautiful, but also for being compassionate.