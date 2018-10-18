Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Arrive In Melbourne, Baby Bump Is Evident As They Tour The City

Meghan proudly displays her baby bump as her and Prince Harry delight the locals.

Ever since the announcement of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, royal watchers have been keeping a close eye on the royal baby bump since Meghan and Prince Harry touched down in Australia for their first official royal tour. As the pair head to Melbourne today, fans were excited to see that Meghan is not hiding her pregnancy as she delighted fans in a close-fitting navy blue dress.

The Melbourne leg of their tour saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visiting a school and seeing a demonstration of mini FI cars at Trinity Grammar, according to News.com.au. Prince Harry got a turn of the award-winning miniature cars that were made using 3D printing technology. He was said to be impressed with their speed as they raced around a track set up on a dining table.

Royal watchers got to see the couple as they arrived for an appointment at Government House, as outlined in a previous Inquisitr article. Fans lined Government House Drive as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did a meet and greet with the locals. According to News.com.au, India Brown, 19, managed to score a hug from Prince Harry.

“Prince Harry just hugged me,” India told 7 News after the event.

“I’ve loved that family since I was 8 and I followed them around the world. I did not expect it to happen because it’s actually against protocol but it was just phenomenal. He reciprocated the hug as well. It was not just a little (hug), it was a proper squeeze.”

Prince Harry also stopped to question a fan about a “suspect” crown, asking them where they had gotten it from. When it was revealed the woman received the crown from the TV crew located close by, Harry responded.

“The TV crew was giving them out?” he asked. “Very suspect.”

Royals mania! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated like pop stars as they arrive in Melbourne: https://t.co/jTvfxfW5se pic.twitter.com/qCx3rZY0jw — People (@people) October 18, 2018

The royal couple also met with the Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau.

“We thank Your Royal Highnesses, whose visit has been the catalyst to gather this talent, and this promise, with us today at Government House,” the Governor said during the speech.

Afterward, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dined on native cuisine at Charcoal Lane, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. It is believed that the pregnant Meghan was warned away from the Tasmanian pepper. On the menu for the royal couple was “an entree of mushroom and quinoa nest and chargrilled kangaroo, and a main course of wild boar, saffron risotto, and barramundi,” according to News.com.au.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

Now, for Meghan’s baby bump.

During the day, Meghan wore a navy blue dress with matching heels. Falling to midcalf, the dress flared out from a fitted waist that also had a detailed ruffle. However, her small baby bump was still on display, much to the delight of royal baby watchers as Meghan did little to hide it.

According to Yahoo! News, Meghan was wearing a “$1,290 design by Aussie label Dion Lee.” Her shoes were Manolo Blahnik BB pumps valued at $1,095. For those who want to replicate Meghan’s classy look, the dress is currently listed on Dion Lee’s website according to the Syndey Morning Herald and listed as a “folded sail dress.”