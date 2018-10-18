Carrie Underwood Wowed Her Fans At The 2018 ‘CMT Artists of the Year’ Ceremony

Singer Carrie Underwood knows how to drive her fans crazy with her amazing voice every time she sings, and that is exactly what she did at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old singer was featured alongside other CMT Artists of the Year honorees, including Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman, as reported by Hollywood Life.

The former American Idol chose to wear two beautiful glittery dresses — which made her look absolutely beautiful — during the event at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

At the red carpet event before the show, she wore a blue sequined dress with long sleeves by Tafashi Shoji, and before receiving the award and performing on stage, she changed into a beautiful black and gold long sleeved dress with lots of embellishments. Both the dresses nicely cradled her baby bump, per People.

Upon receiving the honor, Underwood thanked her fans as well as her fellow honorees. She said the following.

“We need more things like this. You are not here because you are women, you are here because you’re dang good. It is an honor to get to share tonight with you.”

After receiving the honor, Underwood performed a medley of songs and was joined by girls from Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, who will be accompanying Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May next year, per People.

Following the event, Carrie also posted some group photographs from the event on Instagram. She thanked her fellow honorees and CMT for providing country artists with the recognition that they deserve.

Within 30 minutes of her Instagram post, Underwood received 68,000 likes and more than 300 comments. Fans congratulated Carrie for receiving the honor and also commented on how gorgeous she looked in her dresses. Most fans also commented on her visible baby bump and sent warm wishes to the soon-to-be mom.

Underwood has had a busy year so far and has been a lot in the news lately, too. Last month, the diva was declared the first-ever country music artist to have four number one albums at the top of the all-genre charts, breaking the record over artists like Faith Hill, Taylor Swift, and Linda Ronstadt, per an earlier article by the Inquisitr.

She was also awarded the Radio Disney’s ‘Hero Award’ for charitable efforts, as she founded the C.A.T.S. (Checotah Animal, Town, and School) Foundation in 2009 to give back to her community.