Search For Jayme Closs Continues After Her Parents Are Found Dead: Cops Say She Is In Danger, Not A Runaway

James and Denise Closs were murdered and now their daughter, Jayme, is missing, considered in danger.

Missing Wisconsin teen, Jayme Closs, 13, is still unaccounted for two days after the discovery of her murdered parents. Initially considering her a potential runaway, police are now asking for assistance to help locate the girl, saying she could be in real danger. They also reiterate the fact Jayme is not a suspect in her parents’ murder. An Amber Alert has been issued.

The bodies of James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, were discovered on Monday in Barron, located about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Investigators are still at a loss to identify why the couple was murdered. They are also hoping to locate their daughter, Jayme Closs, who has been missing since then.

What is known is that police responded to a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday. This call came from a cell phone within the home and previously the Sheriff’s Office stated that Jayme “arrived to find her parents dead inside their home,” according to Fox News. Prior to that, Denise and Jayme had attended a gathering. James was working that day and was unable to attend. At the time, nothing seemed amiss, according to Jayme’s grandfather, Robert Naiberg.

Officers have received 400 tips in relation to the murders and the missing teenager so far and are trying to piece together a timeline of events. Police are still urging people to come forward with any information they deem helpful.

#FBIMilwaukee needs your help, as the search continues to bring home 13 year old Jayme Closs, now missing & endangered after her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, WI early this week. Call the tip line 1-855-744-3879.#FindJayme pic.twitter.com/rNELlQKJb6 — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) October 17, 2018

“Often, someone in the community will have knowledge of a crime and may not realize it,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said during a news conference on Tuesday. “Individuals who commit acts of violence may display changes in their behavior and individuals around that person may observe those changes.”

In addition to requesting information from the public, the police revealed details of the 911 call, according to CNN. While they reported that no one spoke directly to the dispatcher during the call, the Sheriff’s office did reveal that a disturbance was heard in the background. Police arrived four minutes after the call and found no one home other than the deceased. No vehicle was spotted at the time either. The owner of the cell phone has been identified, but authorities have declined to release this information.

During the press conference, Fitzgerald insisted that Jayme is believed by police to be in danger and in no way involved with the death of her parents. The idea that the teen was a runaway was also dismissed.

Autopsies performed on Wednesday confirmed that James and Denise had been fatally shot and that their deaths were considered homicide. The murder weapon has not yet been found. A motive has also not been identified.

For those who feel they might have information pertaining to the murder of James and Denise and the disappearance of Jayme, please call the tips line at 1-855-744-3879.

Jayme Closs is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde or strawberry colored hair.