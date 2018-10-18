Jacob Underwood Of Boy Band O-Town Welcomes First Child With Fiancée Chandler Bay

Congrats to the new parents!

O-Town vocalist Jacob Underwood and his singer-songwriter fiancée, Chandler Bay, are now first-time parents. Daughter Everest Bay Underwood was born on October 13, at 1:15 p.m., the new mom said on Twitter. She weighed six-pounds, seven-ounces at birth.

The couple first announced that they were expecting a little bundle of joy on Instagram on May 3.

“As if our life together isn’t already filled with so much adventure, we are so excited for the greatest adventure of all. #PartyOfThree,” Bay said.

Underwood shared his love’s post and added, “My heart has never been so full and our world will never be the same.”

In June, the 38-year-old boy band member told Page Six that *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick reached out to congratulate him on the baby news. He also told the gossip column that both he and Bay have large families, so they will be surrounded with helping hands to attend to their baby girl.

The photogenic new mother documented her pregnancy on social media and shared many snapshots of her growing baby bump.

On June 16, Bay first revealed the baby’s gender and name on Instagram. The news accompanied a video showing her receiving the happy news at her obstetrician’s office. Her beautiful song, “I See You,” plays in the background.

On August 29, Bay posted another photo to Instagram in which she is wearing sexy lacy lingerie to help her “feel less gnarly” than the day before.

“Can’t sleep… multiple trips to the bathroom… hungry, but have no idea what I want to eat and nothing sounds good… acid reflux… too tired to do anything… lazy is an understatement… she hates every position I sit… feels like I’m getting kicked in my ribs and hips somehow at the same time… still in love… still hungry.”

Underwood prepared for the baby’s arrival is his own way. On September 21, he told his Instagram followers that he was “catching up on [his] ‘Daddy Doula’ and parenting books.”

The new parents first met in April of 2016 when Underwood saw Bay singing at a karaoke bar in Nashville. They became friends quickly and then things turned romantic. He proposed to her in May in the City of Light, Paris.

“I had planned it for seven months, making sure the guys [in O-Town] knew and were there to record the proposal,” he previously told People.

“I staged a picture on the carousel with the Eiffel Tower in the background so she wouldn’t get suspicious with all the cameras out, then I got on one knee. It was everything I had hoped for and more. She said yes.”

Underwoord told Page Six that they want to “enjoy being engaged for a year or so before having the wedding.”