Iggy Azalea Sizzles In A Low-Cut White Tank Top And Mini Skirt

Model and rapper Iggy Azalea might have posted less than 80 photographs on Instagram so far, but that was just enough to attract 12.3 million followers. Unlike many other celebrities, Azalea doesn’t provide minute-to-minute updates of her life on Instagram, but whenever she does, the posts always receive more than 300,000 likes on average.

The 28-year-old hottie recently posted a photograph of herself on Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a white tank top that accentuated her beautiful feminine clavicle and also provided a glimpse of her cleavage. Her bare waist and bellybutton can also be seen because of the short tank top.

She paired it with a snake print mini skirt, which allowed her to flaunt her long, smooth legs. The choice of her attire was very simple, but it made her look absolutely stunning, nonetheless.

Per usual, Azalea didn’t put a caption because she knows that her pictures are worth a thousand words and that her fans are more interested in seeing her than reading captions that make no sense. Within a few hours, the photograph received more than 328,167 likes and close to 1,500 comments.

One super confident follower wrote on Azalea’s picture the following.

“[sic] I think ur pretty. We should hang out sometime!”

Another fan said that he is in “love with this hot beauty!!!” But that wasn’t all, as one super excited fan asked Azalea to marry him.

Apart from her singing and modeling career, the Aussie star is also about to put her writing skills to the test in a new book. The star took to Twitter and said that the book will be based on her journey to the United States from Australia as a kid, per Hot New Hip Hop.

The book will be written along with her friend David Ritz, who is a well-known American author famous for writing articles and biographies of artists like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and Nat King Cole.

“Me & David Ritz are writing a book about my life in Australia/moving to America as a kid etc,” she announced on Twitter. Her book will be entitled The Blue Wig.

“I’m really excited although it will take about a year to complete. I feel like I don’t speak much about that stuff in my songs and it will help my fans understand me on a deep level.”

In other news, Azalea disappointed her fans earlier this month by calling her Bad Girls Tour off because of unavoidable circumstances. She posted the following message on Twitter.