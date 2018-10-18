Shay Mitchell Unveils Her Own Travel Accessory Line

"Pretty Little Liars" actress Shay Mitchell, releases an affordable and functional travel accessory line.

Since wrapping up hit drama series Pretty Little Liars last year, actress Shay Mitchell has been constantly on the go. She has been busy documenting her lavish excursions on her social media platforms. Through photography she has taken fans along to her trips to Bali, Ibiza, and Paris, nicknaming her ventures “Shaycations.”

Mitchell loves to travel in style and now that she has launched her affordable travel accessory line BE IS, her fans can too. According to People, the pieces are fashionable while still being practical for the everyday traveler, something she has long dreamed of being able to create.

“I have [had] wanderlust my entire life, and I remember being very young knowing that I wanted to see as much of the world as I could,” she said. “With my career and other opportunities, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel all over. After countless trips and Shaycations, I realized that I wanted to create amazing, affordable pieces for travelers like myself.”

With the lowest item in the line only $12, fans can buy travel staples without breaking the bank. Unlike some celebrity merchandise lines, buyers can keep to their budget and pick up items that they know they will get a lot of use out of. The line was created in primarily neutral tones with a simple, professional design. A few of the popular items include passport holders, luggage tags, cosmetic carriers, and duffel bags. The pieces are designed to be multi-functional, proving to be handy for everyday life. Many of her backpacks and tote bags are perfect to take to school or for a day at the office.

“The cosmetic case can be for the woman on the go. The weekender can be a travel bag or tote groceries. The duffel can be a gym bag and so on. I wanted the bags to have many functionalities while providing value for the consumers,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell has been promoting her brand using her social media platforms and even a YouTube series called “#SHAYCATION”. The videos give users a sneak peak of items coming soon and offer ideas of how to style them.

Known for her involvement in philanthropy, Mitchell’s brand will also benefit a good cause. A portion of the profits from each BE IS purchase will go towards the Girl Up campaign. This movement works to unite girls across the globe through leadership training and educational programs that provide opportunities for women to succeed in school and beyond. Fans who choose to support Mitchell’s brand will also be able to support girls everywhere through their purchase.