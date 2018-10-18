Pete Davidson Is ‘Doing Fine’ After Ariana Grande Split, Per ‘E! News’

While the shocking breakup of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson has left questions about what the both of them are going to do next, it appears that Davidson has begun to make his first inroads in his return to the limelight, according to reports from E! Online.

The comedian was seen walking around outside on Wednesday, keeping a low profile in a tracksuit. It’s the first sighting of Davidson since news broke that he and Grande were calling off their engagement. While it is yet to be determined who is going to keep the $16 million apartment in New York City, a source has told E! Online that Davidson is currently staying with family.

The source has also given E! Online some more details regarding how exactly Davidson is coping with the situation. The source said, “Pete’s doing fine. He has a strong support system of family and friends around him that are keeping him laughing,” then added, “While Pete’s focusing on himself, he always wishes the best for Ari.”

Davidson’s reappearance comes a day after Grande made her return to the public. The singer took part in a taped appearance on NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween, which will be airing later this month as part of a tribute to the famous Broadway play’s 15 year run. Early reports say that Grande performed a single song and was in full costume for the event.

The source gave details about Davidson’s reaction to the event, saying that he was glad she took part in the Wicked tribute and “[t]hat [it] was always a dream of hers.”

While details of the breakup have been scarce, Grande did return the $100,000 engagement ring that Davidson gave her, while keeping the pig they shared, named Piggy Smalls, which Grande has referred to in the past as her “emotional support pig.”

In a video that leaked since Grande’s appearance at Wicked, it is noticeable that something else has changed about the singer, other than the missing ring. Grande has taken to wearing a band-aid on her left ring finger in an effort to cover up a tattoo that was inspired by Davidson. The tattoo is simply the word “Pete.”

Davidson has a similar tattoo of “AG” on his thumb, but based on the photos, he has not chosen to cover it up.

Grande was the first to address the breakup when she left a message in her Instagram stories saying, “time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it’s hard not to bump news n stuff that i’m not tryna to see rn. it’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”