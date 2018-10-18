Olivia Culpo Partners With Popular Skincare Brand To Raise Funds For Breast Cancer Research

Model and upcoming actress Olivia Culpo is popular for sharing her sensual and stylish pictures on her social media account, but the 26-year-old beauty has proven that she’s not only about looks; she has brains and a very good heart, too.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Culpo recently collaborated with popular skincare company Clinique and started an Instagram campaign to raise funds for breast cancer research.

The campaign, called “take the day off challenge,” asks women to film themselves while removing their lipstick and post the video on Instagram using the #takethedayoffchallenge hashtag. Clinique will donate $10 to breast cancer research for every video posted on Instagram with the hashtag.

The former Miss Universe also posted a GIF of herself on Instagram to initiate the campaign, where she is seen holding a makeup removing solution and a wipe while gesturing to remove her red lipstick. As usual, she looked stunning in a white t-shirt which said, “I love Paris.”

The GIF received more than 85,000 views within two hours and attracted more than 16,000 likes. Fans and followers appreciated her move and commented that they’d definitely take part in the campaign. One follower also took the opportunity to tell her sister’s story about being diagnosed with cancer.

“Such a great cause to support! My sister is 28 and was diagnosed with breast cancer last August. She is now stage 4 as it is metastatic,” she wrote. While another fan wrote the following message.

“Love that you are always doing something to support a good cause.”

This isn’t the first time that Culpo has decided to work toward a good cause. In 2016, she attended the red carpet event of the Breast Cancer Research Fund, and has also worked to raise funds for children’s education in Guatemala. The model partnered with the educational campaign Pencils of Promise – a non-profit organization that has built 380 schools and is educating more than 35,000 students worldwide. She visited Guatemala in 2016 to inaugurate a new Pencils of Promise school.

“I got to see first hand the impact they are creating for children’s education. It is not only about helping these children achieve their dreams through education, but it is also about helping the community around the school to flourish,” the model told InStyle.

Last year, she also attended the Best Buddies Challenge charity event with her boyfriend, Danny Amendola. The event was organized by Danny’s teammate, Tom Brady, to help bring an end to the “social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD),” per PR Newswire.