Shauna Sexton Showcases Curves In Black Lingerie & Invites Fans To ‘Playboy’ Playmate Party

Shauna Sexton showed off her curves in her latest Instagram snap, and it also came with a special invite for fans to join her and other Playboy playmates to a party on November 1. They’re encouraging people to buy tickets to the event at the Taos Las Vegas, which starts at $15 general admission for females. Males have to pay more, at $20 for general admission. The most expensive option is for the Birthday Diamond Table Package, which costs $3,500. It’s one more Halloween party that people can enjoy, although it’s also being marketed for Dia de los Muertos.

In the photo Sexton posted online, she’s wearing a black, lacy halter bra and matching bottom. The top had a revealing cutout in the middle, while the model flaunted her derriere in a thong. She wore her hair down and placed her left hands on her head.

The playmate responded to a fan, who noted, “Rather hangout [sic] with your dog & you,” to which she replied, “me 2 but mamas gotta pay rent.” Others simply showered her with praises.

This post comes a little over a week after the model and Ben Affleck reportedly broke up. However, Shauna’s mom recently spoke out during an interview and insisted that the two are still together.

Meanwhile, Ben’s fans are hoping that things will be taking a turn for the better after he completed inpatient rehab treatment. It’s been a busy time for the actor, who also just finalized his divorce from ex-Jennifer Garner. People are excited that he’s going to be attending the Celebrity Fan Fest on November 10 and 11, where he’ll be appearing alongside Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher, according to Broadway World.

Plus, people believe that both Ben and Jennifer are looking pretty good after their divorce has been finalized, detailed the Daily Mail. For one, Garner was spotted with a huge smile on her face on her way to a boxing workout. On the other hand, Ben looked similarly glad on his way to therapy. It’s been some time since the paparazzi captured a genuine smile on the actor, so hopefully things are looking up for Affleck.

It was a short time after Ben was first spotted with rumored girlfriend Shauna that his relapse became serious. Jennifer drove him to rehab, where he completed a 40-day program. While Affleck and Sexton appeared to be together during this time, the two reportedly split after a quick trip to Montana.